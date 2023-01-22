Rosalind Erskine visits this historic guest house in Elgin while enjoying the nearby Malt Whisky Trail

Bedrooms are inkeeping with the period style of the house. Pic: Contributed

One thing Scotland is not short of is historic hotels or B&Bs. Old stone houses with rich history that are calling out to be explored. One of these is Kilmorie House in Elgin, which was built in 1851 and carefully restored between 2017 and 2019.

The Grade B listed home has had all its historic features and original fireplaces reinstated, with great attention taken to return the house to its original splendour. There’s an amazing array of antiques and curiosities, including a huge range of clocks, in this quiet, statuesque house, which is conveniently located close to Elgin town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budget or boutique

Kilmorie House is a boutique abode with a budget price tag, with double and twin rooms starting at £65, going up to £110 depending on the time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Room service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our double room, situated on the first floor, was comfortable and in-keeping with the period style of the home. Framed old maps added interest to the walls, and the patterned, draped curtains gave a dramatic flair. The ensuite was warm and modern, and the tea and coffee facilities were well stocked.

As well as rooms in the house, there’s also additional accommodation in the old Gig House, which has a double bedroom and twin room as well as a sitting room which can be turned into a third bedroom. A downstairs bathroom with walk-in shower means this is ideal accommodation for those with limited mobility.There’s also a small kitchen, so it can be used as a self catering base, or breakfast in the main house can be arranged.

Breakfast is served in the dining room, with a buffet of juices, cereal, fruit and yoghurt. Hot food, such as a full cooked breakfast (with bacon from the local butcher), eggs and smoked salmon, omelettes and porridge. Vegetarian and vegan breakfast options are available on request. Pic: Contributed

Wining and dining

Breakfast is available for guests, with dinner and lunch recommendations available from owners Peter and Ian. Breakfast is available in the light dining room, and it’s a well stocked affair with a buffet of juices, cereal, fruit and yoghurt. Hot food, such as a full cooked breakfast (with bacon from the local butcher), eggs and smoked salmon, omelettes and porridge. Vegetarian and vegan breakfast options are available on request.

We enjoyed dinner and drinks (including excellent cocktails) at the Drouthy Cobbler, which is about a ten minute walk from the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worth getting out of bed for

Kilmorie House, Elgin, has an array of antiques and curiosities to appreciate. Pic: Contributed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elgin is a lovely town, and is home to Johnston’s of Elgin, which is well worth visiting for a tour and a spot of lunch in their cafe. Glen Moray distillery is also in Elgin, and has a fabulous tour as well as a great visitor centre shop and cafe. Their whiskies are also extremely affordable and delicious, so make for ideal gifts.

In Elgin town centre, you will find Batchen Street which acts as the local hub for independent shops, cafes and businesses, including luxury apparel and gifting to a newly opened wine bar and popular beer emporium. There’s also the Gordon & MacPhail shop situated at the top of the street – home to around 800 whiskies.

Kilmorie House is also within walking distance of the ruins of Elgin Cathedral which still contains some of the finest surviving 13th-century architecture in Scotland. If you’re up for a longer walk, the summit of Lady Hill offers a panoramic view of Speyside’s largest town.

Elgin is also on the Malt Whisky Trail, which is made up of nine iconic whisky sites through the picturesque Moray Speyside region and takes visitors on a journey to discover the best of Malt Whisky Country including its landscape, larder and whisky.

Kilmorlie House, Elgin, was built in 1851 and carefully restored between 2017 and 2019. The Grade B listed home makes a great base for exploring The Malt Whisky Trail through Speyside. Pic: Contributed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little extras

All rooms in the main house have tea and coffee making facilities, Freeview Television and Wi-Fi. The house is very much a comfortable home from home, with owner Peter making sure guests have everything they need.

Guestbook comments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter and Ian are the perfect hosts, fabulous breakfast and super comfy rooms feel like it’s a home from home now. Great location for exploring the Moray coast. Highly recommend this guest house.

Double and twin rooms starting at £65, going up to £110 depending on the time of year. Kilmorie House, 6 Institution Road, Elgin, IV30 1RP, www.kilmoriehouse.com