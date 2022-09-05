You can easily find articles on tourism and culture but many may propagate certain myths or inaccuracies about the area you’re researching.
While every country has its stereotypes, Scotland can be seen as a particularly strong example given the country’s legacy in pop culture via the film and TV industry.
The question is, however, how much truth do these myths hold, or are they flat out lies?
Here re 12 common misconceptions about Scotland and what their truth is, allowing you to separate fact from fiction in this beautiful country.
1. Bagpipe music is everywhere (/ there's loads of pipers)
The woodwind instrument instantly conjures imagery of the glorious Scottish outdoors to the mind when it's heard, and it is thought of as the very soul of traditional Scottish music. However, it's not as prevalent in Scotland as you may think. Typically you'll hear bagpipes only during special events or in touristy areas where they're strategically placed e.g., Edinburgh city centre. If you want to enjoy the bagpipes 'in their element' then buy a ticket to a ceilidh (a Scottish Gaelic word for 'party') for an exquisite night out.
Photo: Sebastian Ervi (Pexels)
2. Scots saying "och aye the noo"
Contrary to their depiction in film and TV media, you will be hard-pressed to find a Scot saying "och aye the noo" (or other cliché phrases like "jings, crivens, help ma boab") unless they're being sarcastic. While the Scots language and its colourful expressions are still regularly used, this one is considered a stereotype.
Photo: Simarik (Getty Images Signature)
3. It's constantly raining in Scotland
Scotland, and the British Isles in general, are often met with the idea that they experience gloomy showers or thick grey clouds without end. According to WeatherAndClimate.com, the 'wettest' parts of Scotland experience 250 days of rain annually, while the 'driest' areas experience 150 days. Is this a lot of rain? Yes. Is it 365 days per year of dramatic downpours? No.
Photo: bummelhummel (Pixabay)
4. A Sheep on the road is a traffic jam here
While you can definitely find "runaway sheep causes traffic jam" news updates in Scotland, it's only sometimes the case. Scotland has many single track roads with a lot of open fields for grazing livestock, however this is rarely what causes traffic jams especially in more urban areas. So long as you drive slowly and carefully around any misplaced livestock, and keep a watchful eye in case any suddenly dart out from under a hedge, you will be fine.
Photo: LittleMissLisa (Getty Images)