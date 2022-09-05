1. Bagpipe music is everywhere (/ there's loads of pipers)

The woodwind instrument instantly conjures imagery of the glorious Scottish outdoors to the mind when it's heard, and it is thought of as the very soul of traditional Scottish music. However, it's not as prevalent in Scotland as you may think. Typically you'll hear bagpipes only during special events or in touristy areas where they're strategically placed e.g., Edinburgh city centre. If you want to enjoy the bagpipes 'in their element' then buy a ticket to a ceilidh (a Scottish Gaelic word for 'party') for an exquisite night out.

Photo: Sebastian Ervi (Pexels)