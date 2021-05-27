Scotland hostel chain celebrating its 90th anniversary announces phased reopening

Hostelling Scotland, which has been running since 1931, confirmed today that it will officially be welcoming back guests keen to explore Scotland as it celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

Following the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions, 19 of its youth hostels will open to guests on a private room-only basis, and 12 further youth hostels will be available on RentaHostel for exclusive private hire.

The full list of locations to choose from and all available accommodation can now be booked on the Hostelling Scotland website or by contacting the Reservation Team at [email protected]

Youth hostels providing private rooms include Aviemore, Broadford, Cairngorm Lodge, Crianlarich, Edinburgh Central, Gairloch Sands, Glasgow, Glen Nevis, Glencoe, Inverness, Loch Ossian, Oban, Pitlochry, Port Charlotte Islay, Portree, Rowardennan, Stirling, Torridon and Ullapool.

Hostels available for RentaHostel include Aberdeen, Achmelvich Beach, Braemar, Durness Smoo, Glen Affric, Glenbrittle, Kirkwall, Lochranza, Newton Stewart, Perth, Ratagan and Tobermory.

Margo Paterson, Hostelling Scotland’s chief executive, said: “With the increase in customer demand following the gradual easing of Covid restrictions we are delighted to be in the position to offer our guests a range of high quality, affordable, safe and private room accommodation throughout Scotland.

"As we reflect on our most challenging year since 1931 and celebrate being 90 years young, we are determined that 2021 will be a year of positivity and hope, celebrating our hostelling family’s past, present and future.”

The charity, which already has more than 8000 lifetime members, suffered an 89 per cent drop in revenue last year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hostelling Scotland has generated £9 million in turnover in recent years, was plunged into its “worst ever crisis” as its financial position slid from a £1.4 million surplus in 2019 to a loss of more than £2 million last year.

It has attracted more than 380,000 guests annually in recent years and its network is said to generated an estimated £25 million for the economy.

