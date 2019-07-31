Ryokan retreat

Scotland on Sunday travel

The 2020 Summer Olympics will be Japan’s first Olympiad since 1964 and it will be a showcase of efficiency and ultra-modernity, as well as traditional friendliness and warm hospitality.

Traditional ryokan style accommodation is available at Takanawa Hanakohro , a hotel within a hotel, at the Grand Prince Hotel

Japan embraces technology as much as it respects and encompasses tradition. Takanawa Hanakohro offers traditional Japanese “ryokan” style of accommodation with a total of 16 traditional tatami rooms spread over two floors within the Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa in Tokyo… it’s a hotel within a hotel.

Budget or boutique?

Definitely boutique over budget. Its blend of nature and Japanese hospitality, or “omotenashi”, helps each visitor enjoy an unforgettable stay. Located in the Shinagawa area of Tokyo, it shares a garden with Sakura Tower Tokyo hotel. Hanakohro is a relaxing oasis of calm nestled in the bustling capital, offering 16 individual Japanese-style ryokan rooms, with tatami floors and fitted with low beds and sofas.

Room service

Modern rooms embrace technology with state of the art bathrooms and free wifi

Every room is non-smoking, has free wifi, as well as air conditioning, flat-screen TV, a private bathroom with bath and ultra-modern Japanese toilets and Japanese-style bathrobes and slippers, an air purifier, hairdryer, safe, tea and coffee. There are great city views too. The beds are lower than normal beds, but not futons, which makes it easier for some people to get in and out of bed.

Wining and dining

We enjoyed a traditional breakfast in the Oh-Sai Lounge in Takanawa Hanakohro. For a western alternative you can eat breakfast in Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa’s hotel lounge. We enjoyed drinks in the bar area called Nine Bar, with far-reaching nightscape city views. It’s a short walk to Shinagawa Prince Hotel for dinner. Dining & Bar Table 9 Tokyo opened in December 2017 and is Shinagawa Prince Hotel’s new bar and dining concept. Located 140 metres above Tokyo on the 39th floor, it offers guests incomparable views across the spectacular cityscape.

Within the hotel guests can enjoy the following restaurants: Oh-Sai Lounge, where there is a cocktail bar specialising in Japanese cuisine; Le Trianon, which offers French cuisine for lunch and dinner; Wakatake Tempura, which specialises in serving up seasonal ingredients fried as tempura for lunch and dinner; and Komyo Lounge in the lobby, which focuses on Japanese cuisine, including sweets and sake, and serves lunch and dinner.

Little extras

Hanakohro guests can enjoy a traditional tea ceremony in the Takanawa tea house at no additional cost. In Oh-Sai Lounge – exclusively for guests of the Takanawa Hanakohro – you can sit back and relax with Japanese activities such as origami, furoshiki wrapping (the tradition of using fabric to wrap clothes and gifts) and kimono dressing (for which there is an additional charge).

Worth getting out of bed for

Head to Daikanyama and wander around an area called the “T-site”, which consists of several book shops, combined with cafés and wine bars. Take an early morning visit to the new Toyosu fish market and you’ll find yourself in the world’s largest and busiest complex of its kind, and the most famous attraction for foodies in Tokyo. Get caught up in the crowds in Daikanyama (aka Little Brooklyn), then walk to the beating heart of Tokyo, Shibuya Station, to see the crazy pedestrian crossing that’s possibly the busiest intersection in the world. Walk down Takeshita Dori, Japan’s most famous shopping avenue, and explore the back and side streets for lovely shops and cafés. For high end shops head to an area called Ginza, where you’ll find all the upscale department stores and international designer boutiques.

Guest book comments

Among the best of Japanese luxury hotels, Takanawa Hanakohro has spacious rooms and large bathrooms, extremely comfortable beds and great pillows and staying in the Japanese style rooms, overlooking the central garden area with cherry blossoms is a taste of authenticity.

Lisa Young

One night at Takanawa Hanakohro at Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa starts from £413, based on two people sharing. Takanawa, Minato-ku Tokyo, 108-8612 Japan, (+81-(0)3-3447-1111, princehotels.com/takanawa/news/takanawa-hanakohro/ or princehotels.com/takanawa/promotions/)

All Nippon Airways flies direct to Tokyo for £856, economy; premium economy return from £1,639; business class return from £3,547