Ryanair offers Scots chance to fly to the sun for just £6

Budget airline Ryanair has launched a massive sale with flights from Scotland to Europe for under £10.

The price of hundreds of flights from airports including Glasgow, Glasgow Prestwick and Edinburgh have been slashed to give holiday makers a last-gasp trip before winter.

But the cheap tickets offer will end on Sunday, October 7 at midnight.

From Edinburgh, travellers can fly to Santander in Spain or Memmingen in Germany for £5.86 one-way.

Alternatively trips to Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen and Milan are on offer for £9.98.

Elsewhere journeys to Barcelona, Seville, Ibiza and Rome are available for less than £17 one-way.

Glasgow flyers can travel to destinations including Brussels, Dublin, Berlin and London for under £10 or Gran Canaria for £16.65.

Prestwick flights to Faro in Portugal or Feurteventura in Spain are some of the other options for holidaymakers in the west of Scotland.

Ryanair spokesperson Robin Kiely said: “Autumn is here, and our fares are falling as fast as the autumn leaves.

“We’ve launched a massive seat sale with 25 percent off up to 1million seats for travel between November and March.

“This amazing offer will end at midnight on Sunday, 7 October so customers should log on quickly and bag a bargain break today.”