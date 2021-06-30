Balmacara Hotel has had a complete renovation during lockdown.

Balmacara Hotel, just four miles from the bridge to the Isle of Skye, boasts stunning views of Wester Ross – and guests can now enjoy its beautiful new interior, thanks to a top-to-bottom revamp in the past year.

The hotel, which is under new management and fully reopens on July 15, offers double, twin and family rooms overlooking the sea and surrounded by the wonderful scenery of the Highlands. The stylish redesign features elegant tweed headboards, cosy blankets and sleek dark-panelled walls.

The lobby, bar, breakfast room and restaurant have also been given a makeover with a chic modern new interior that feels like a home from home.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming guests and diners and showing them our fantastic new look,” says hotel manager Juan Santos.

“We know that this has been a tough year for many people so we hope that people can escape here for a break over the coming months and enjoy our hospitality.

“If you need a little indulgence, we have everything you need under one roof to get away from it all.”

Balmacara Hotel’s Sea View Restaurant has received glowing reviews for its excellent fresh local food. It was born from a passion to create a place that people can indulge in authentic dishes from the Highlands, in relaxed surroundings that promote sharing and bonding over meals.

Starters include haggis and black pudding bon bons with apple chutney, panko-breaded chicken goujons and prawn Marie Rose and smoked salmon timbale. Main courses include a juicy pan-fired chicken supreme with haggis stuffing, wholegrain mustard mash, seasonal veg and whisky jus, while vegetarians can tuck into a mouth-watering grilled garlic courgette and beetroot risotto with toasted goat cheese and pesto dressed rocket leaves.

Desserts change regularly, but sticky toffee pudding with ice cream is a perennial favourite.

Guests can enjoy a drink in the cosy bar before or after dinner and there’s plenty to explore around the hotel, from sandy beaches to seal tours, boat trips or nearby Eilean Donan Castle. There are also a number of scenic hikes within easy reach, so if you’re looking for the ideal staycation spot, Balmacara Hotel makes a great base.

“We’ve transformed everything here from the lobby to every bathroom and can’t wait to show guests the new look,” adds Juan. “You are assured of a warm welcome with the best service and surroundings that you could wish for.”

To find out more, and to book your stay today, visit www.balmacarahotel.com