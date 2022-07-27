In The Proclaimers’ famous 1988 single “I’m Gonna Be (500 miles)”, the Scottish duo committed themselves to walking 500 miles, and indeed 500 more, out of devotion to their love.

But where could that have taken them?

Based on the radial distance from Leith where the two were born, we can estimate what countries the pair could’ve passed by, even which one had the door at which they fell down.

However, best to point out now this estimation does not factor in real world factors like road curves or seas blocking The Proclaimers’ route (sadly they cannot walk on water.)

With that said, here are 13 countries The Proclaimers could have passed by if they walked 500 miles, or indeed 500 more.

1. The Journey from Leith Mapped In Scotland's capital where we find 'sunshine on Leith', we can mark a radial distance of 500 miles and 500 more. This allows us to visualise the lengths The Proclaimers were prepared to go. Around the first 500 miles they could encounter France, Norway, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Denmark. After 500 more, they could fall down at a door in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Prague, and Iceland, to name a few.

2. Norway Scotland and Norway are just over 500 miles apart, and the country can be travelled to in less than an hour (assuming you use a cutting-edge aircraft.) For The Proclaimers, however, this would've been a gruelling mission across the North Sea, but what's 500 miles when you're prepared to walk 500 more?

3. The Netherlands The distance from Scotland to The Netherlands overall can be as little as 487 miles. The Netherlands' growing population of 17 million are known to be fond of cycling, and own over 22.5 million bicycles, which would make 500 miles significantly less time-consuming.

4. Belgium Put simply, the closest distance between Scotland and Belgium is roughly five (and a half) hundred miles. Not a bad place to take a mid-way break on your 1000-mile journey as the country is famed for its chocolate, waffles, and beer.