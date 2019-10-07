Popular Scottish pumpkin farm opens doors to glamping pods with hot tubs - take a look inside
Arnprior Farm, Scotland's first pumpkin patch, is set to open glamping four pods ideal for a family weekend away.
From the 12 October (the same day as the pumpkin patch opens), Arnprior glamping pods will be available for guests, with bookings being taken now. Sleeping up to five people and with cooking facilities available, each pod has its own hot tub and access to the heated swimming pool on site. Here's what to expect inside and on the farm.
1. The pods
There are four pods in total, each painted in an eye-catching colour.