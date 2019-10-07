Picture: Arnprior Farm

Popular Scottish pumpkin farm opens doors to glamping pods with hot tubs - take a look inside

Arnprior Farm, Scotland's first pumpkin patch, is set to open glamping four pods ideal for a family weekend away.

From the 12 October (the same day as the pumpkin patch opens), Arnprior glamping pods will be available for guests, with bookings being taken now. Sleeping up to five people and with cooking facilities available, each pod has its own hot tub and access to the heated swimming pool on site. Here's what to expect inside and on the farm.

There are four pods in total, each painted in an eye-catching colour.

1. The pods

The pods are named after a different field on the farm, and guest can find out what's happening in that field at the time of their stay.

2. Pod names

Each pod has its own private hot tub.

3. Hot tub

Each pod has two small double beds and a single bed -making it ideal or families or friends.

4. Inside

