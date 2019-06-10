Outlander locations map: all of the spots filming took place in Scotland

Following in the footsteps of Jamie and Claire, the titular characters of Outlander, has never been easier.

A map of Scotland, showcasing the filming locations of the historical drama has been released, allowing Outlander fans visit the real life spots from the show.

The map from Visit Scotland has made it easier than ever to see where Scotland has been used as a filming location (Photo: Visit Scotland)

Interactive map

Tourism organisation Visit Scotland has created an up to date map, including all the locations of the hit show.

Visit Scotland says, “If you have found yourself caught in the mystical and spell-binding Outlander saga and wish to be swept away to Claire and Jamie's world, come and experience the land that inspired the writer Diana Gabaldon and the TV series producers.”

With Scotland acting as the place that inspired the original novels, it’s only fitting that it provides the shooting locations for the show.

“From ancient and mysterious standing stones to dramatic castles, magnificent stately homes and breathtaking landscapes, visit Scotland and embark on an inspiring journey,” the Visit Scotland site states.

What are some locations?

The map splits itself off into six categories:

- Castle

- Church/Abbey

- City/Town/Village

- Heritage Site

- Landscape/Park

- Palace/House

Included with each of the locations, the map also states in which season the location features, and the context in which it appears.

Some of these locations include:

Signet Library, Edinburgh, which appeared in season three. The Old Town library was transformed into the Governor’s mansion in Jamaica.

Beecraigs Country Park, West Lothian, which featured in season four. While Jamie and Claire found themselves in the North Carolina wilderness, it’s actually this Scottish park that provides the backdrop.

Glen Coe, Highlands. This iconic Scottish location provides Outlander with the stunning mountain peaks, ridges, rushing rivers and waterfalls that feature in the shows season one opening credits.

You can head to Visit Scotland to check out the interactive map and plan your next Outlander themed trip.