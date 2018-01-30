North Coast 500 named among best tourist spots in the world

Popular Highland tourist route, The North Coast 500 has been named as among the best value for money tourism experiences on the planet by Travel Magazine.

Known as Scotland’s answer to Route 66, the famous driving route from Chicago to America’s west coast, the North Coast 500 has become increasingly popular since it was launched in 2015.

Edinburgh hotel, the Dunstane House, which recently underwent a multimillion pound renovation last year, scooped the best value hotel award.

Of the North Coast 500, the magazine said: “When it comes to the crucial ‘stop-and-get-out-scenery-per-kilometre’ ratio, Scotland’s circuitous route of its Highland coastline proves you don’t need a pricey trip to the states to get your road trip fix.

“Go in spring for sparkling lochs, valleys puff-balled with blossom, and views of the mineral-blue sea lapping spotless, strawberry-blonde beaches.

“Cosy B&B line the route, such as the converted Auld Post Office, set among rolling farmland in Caithness near John O’Groats.”

The 516-mile route has proven to be hugely popular since its creation by Prince Charles’s North Highland Initiative (NHI), and it has achieved its aim of boosting tourism and generating economic opportunities in the Northern Highlands.

In fact according to a study by The University of Glasgow, the North Coast 500 has attracted around 29,000 visitors and generated an additional spend of £9m in its first year.

