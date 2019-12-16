New train timetables Scotland: times, services and stations for ScotRail, LNER and TransPennine Express

Extra trains to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow are now being run by ScotRail, LNER and TransPennine Express as part of timetable improvements introduced this weekend.

The new winter timetable is expected to reduce journey times, increase train frequency and see the addition of new routes across the country, following infrastructure investment and upgraded carriages.

Train timetables are changed twice a year, in May and December.

But fear not, we've brought together every rail company operating in and out of Scotland, and given you a run down of their new or altered services.

For more information on each provider, simply follow the link to their website.

Avanti West Coast

No timetable changes have been announced for December 2019.

Caledonian Sleeper

CrossCountry

Trains on CrossCountry routes will be re-timed in the new timetable, with many faster journeys.

LNER

LNER is introducing four extra weekday services between Newcastle and Edinburgh by extending trains to and from London King’s Cross, or adding an extra service.

ScotRail

ScotRail will step up daily Aberdeen-Dyce-Inverurie services by up to two-thirds following track upgrading.

Direct trains between Montrose and Inverurie will be increased from five to 28 a day.

There will be more seats on two Edinburgh-bound trains on the Borders Railway. Extra seats will also be added to two daily services between Edinburgh and Fife, Edinburgh and Dunblane, and Glasgow and Lanark, and on three services on the Edinburgh-Glasgow line via Falkirk Grahamston, with a new station at Robroyston.

Two extra morning peak trains will run from Stirling to Glasgow.

However, seat reservations will no longer be available on Edinburgh/Glasgow-Aberdeen/Inverness services.

This is because of the complications ScotRail faces in having to run three different types of trains on the routes because of delays to the upgrade of its new-acquired 40-year-old “high speed train” fleet.

ScotRail said it had been “badly let down” by refurbishment firm Wabtec and fleet owner Angel Trains.

TransPennine Express

TransPennine Express is adding three Liverpool-Glasgow services a day, using one of its three brand-new fleets.

The north of England operator, whose other cross-Border route is to Edinburgh, is introducing 44 new Nova trains to provide longer and more frequent services.

These offer the free entertainment system app Exstream, which provides films and TV programmes, similar to BEAM, which was provided free by former west coast Scotland-London operator Virgin Trains.



An additional earlier service will be provided (Monday to Saturday) from Carlisle departing at 5.57am to Edinburgh arriving at 7.33am (6.04am on Saturdays).



An additional later service will be provided Monday to Friday from Glasgow Central to Preston departing at 9.01pm calling at Lockerbie, Carlisle and Penrith.

