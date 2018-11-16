National Museum exhibition to trace 18th century origins of Scottish tourism

Kilts, bagpipes, lochs and mountains are iconic images which are used to sell Scotland to the world.

Now a major new exhibition is to explore how the origins of Scottish tourism date back more than 250 years.

Sir Walter Scott's Lady of the Lake poem was depicted in this 19th century furnishing fabric.

The National Museum of Scotland show will examine the roots of the “romantic and heroic” visions of the country created by artists, writers and even monarchs and how they transformed the way the country was perceived at home and abroad.

The exhibition, to be staged next year, will trace the evolution of Scotland’s global image from the crushing defeat of the Jacobites at the Battle of Culloden to the transformation of Balmoral Castle into a Highland home for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

It will explore the influence writers like Sir Walter Scott, George Byron, James Macpherson, Samuel Johnson and James Boswell had on the way Scotland was perceived, as well as work created by artists like John Knox.

The impact of the Highland Clearances, the overturning of a “ban” on the wearing of the kilt and its subsequent adoption as a symbol of status, and the 1822 royal visit of King George to Scotland - the first by a reigning monarch in nearly two centuries - will also be explored in the exhibition, which will run from June-November.

Wild and Majestic: Romantic Visions of Scotland is the final part of a “trilogy” of exhibitions which have already examined the life of Mary Queen of Scots and the influence of the Jacobites across Europe.

Dr Stuart Allan, keeper of Scottish history at the museum, said the exhibition would explore how the country was “propelled on a journey into the forefront of the global imagination” in the 18th and 19th centuries, as well as the changes in Scottish national identity that the country went through in the wake of Culloden.

He said: “We will be looking at how the images of a Highlander became a shorthand for Scotland as a whole and how things like tartan, the kilt, bagpipes and a sense of a heroic and tragic history became touchstones for an idea of what Scotland was.

“We will be questioning and examining the whole relationship between romance and reality. We sometimes hear that this way of thinking Scotland is based on a kind of romantic fantasy.

“We will be looking at where these ideas came from and suggesting that the reality is far more complex and compelling than the suggestion that it was some sort of fantastic interpretation.

“Sir Walter Scott is often thought of is being the author of it all, but he was really only part of a process that was well underway, in terms of looking at Scotland’s past and promoting it in a particular way.

“Scott and other historians of a romantic bent were storytellers, but they were also interested in evidence and authenticity. That’s the relationship we will be digging into.”