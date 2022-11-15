News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Staff at Edinburgh's Travelodge hotel chain have had to field some weird and wonderful questions and requests this year.

Is Murrayfield named after Andy Murray? Here are 10 weird requests and questions made by tourists staying in Edinburgh Travelodges in 2022

This year, hotel chain Travelodge has experienced a stampede of customers checking into its 10 hotels across Edinburgh, following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

By David Hepburn
5 hours ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 11:20am
 Comment

The flurry of tourists has also resulted in hotel teams receiving an influx of ‘interesting’ requests and questions from their customers during their stay – from place names and local dishes, to customs and traditions.

But some of the requests have left staff scratching their heads, with others impossible to help with, such as a query on where one could feed wild haggis.

Shakila Ahmed, from Travelodge, said: “Following a very difficult two years, holidaymakers have taken full advantage this year to enjoy everything they have missed during the pandemic and this includes holidays and business trips. We have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 41 Travelodge hotels in Scotland this year including our 10 hotels in Edinburgh. Also with more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before our hotel teams in Scotland have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions especially around Scottish attractions, locations, local dishes, customs and traditions. Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge. However, there are some requests beyond their control such as getting ordained to officiate a wedding at Stirling Castle, catching a Cullen Skink, organising for a family to feed the wild haggis and arranging a visit from the Loch Ness Monster.”

Here are 10 of the most hilarious and strange requests made this year in Edinburgh.

1. Beam me up

Staff at the Edinburgh Central Travelodge were baffled when asked: "What is the best time to spot a UFO in Bonnybridge?" It's maybe not as ridiculous a query as it sounds - the area around Bonnybridge is a hotspot for unexplained lights in the sky, although they are unlikely to conform to a strict timetable.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. P-p-pick up a penguin

A confused guest staying at Edinburgh Central Waterloo Place Travelodge asked the hotel manager to clarify as to "whether I have to bow to Edinburgh Zoo’s Brigadier Sir Nils Olav". Given that Nils is a king penguin who is the mascot and colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King's Guard, it's unlikely he would care either way.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Once in a blue moon

"Can you arrange for a full moon to appear tonight in front of the hotel?" was the somewhat unreasonable request made by an astronologically-challenged guest at the Edinburgh Airport Ratho Station Travelodge.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Wanting a pizza the action

"It’s my son’s birthday; can you create a large pyramid of pizzas for him? It’s his favourite food and I thought he would like this better than a birthday cake." That was one of the oddest culinary requests made this year at the Edinburgh Central Travelodge.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MurrayfieldTravelodgeAndy MurrayEdinburghScotland