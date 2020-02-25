The deadly coronavirus Covid-19 has reached the popular resort island of Tenerife.

The Canary Islands' health authorities confirmed on Monday (24 February) that an Italian man had tested positive for the virus.

Tenerife has been beset by wildfires, sandstorms and now Covid-19 (Photo: DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The man is believed to be a doctor on holiday in Spain, according to Spanish media.

He is the third person to test positive for the virus in Spain after a British man in Mallorca on 9 February and a German man on the Canary Island of La Gomera on 1 February.

Local reports also suggest that 1,000 people at the Costa Adeje Palace hotel where the man was staying have been put into precautionary quarantine.

The hotel is popular with British tourists, and it has been reported that local police are on hand to make sure nobody enters of leaves.

These reports have not yet been confirmed by authorities however.

What's the official travel advice?

At the time of writing, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) are yet to offer any "official" advice on travelling to Tenerife.

It may be that it's too soon to tell exactly what the best course of action for potential tourists and those already on the island may be, and travel advice may be forthcoming.

For other countries and territories where Covid-19 has a relatively minor presence, the FCO have said that travellers should "comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the authorities."

If you are currently on the island of Tenerife and need advice on your situation, a telephone line has been set up to answer people’s questions and concerns: (+34) 900 112 061.

It's not been an easy few days in the Canaries, with the island chain finding itself under a blanket of sand visible from space after high winds blew Saharan dust from the African continent.

In the wake of the sandstorm on Sunday 23 February, Spain's airport operator Aena cancelled, suspended or diverted all flights to and from the islands citing low visibility.

Aena advise that passengers check their flight's status with airlines ahead of travelling.

Firefighters also continue to tackle wildfires on both Gran Canaria and Tenerife, which have forced the evacuation of hundreds of people.

The Foreign Office hasn't issued a specific alert, but does give general advice about forest fires in Spain.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The symptoms of coronavirus are:

- a cough

- a high temperature

- shortness of breath

But these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness.

The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.

There are things you can do to help stop viruses like coronavirus spreading.

- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

- Put used tissues in the bin immediately

- Wash your hands with soap and water often – use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

- Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell