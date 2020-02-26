Is it safe to travel to Austria and Croatia? Latest travel advice as Grand Hotel Europa in Innsbruck placed under lockdown

Coronavirus has continued its spread across Europe, claiming two lives in France and infecting more than 300 people in Italy, where several towns are under quarantine.

Cases are now confirmed in Austria, with the virus having broken out at a hotel in a popular Alpine region, and Croatia has also reported its first case.

A young Croatian man was taken to hospital in Zagreb after being diagnosed with the virus. Picture: Denis Lovrovic/AFP via Getty Images

Here’s the latest travel advice for Austria and Croatia.

Read More: This is the difference between a pandemic and an epidemic as coronavirus reaches 33 countries

How has Austria been affected by the virus?

An Italian couple staying at the 108-room Grand Europa Hotel in the alpine tourist town of Innsbruck tested positive for the virus on Tuesday (25 February), prompting local authorities to place the hotel under quarantine.

The woman works as a receptionist at the hotel and her partner had been visiting.

The couple, both in their 20s, had driven to Innsbruck directly from their hometown near Lombardy – the Italian region at the heart of Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

Guests and staff were all locked inside while 62 people were tested for the virus.

Nine of those who had been in close contact with the couple were then placed into a two-week quarantine, with a further three members of the couple’s social circle also quarantined.

Is it safe to travel to Austria?

The quarantine of the Grand Europa Hotel was lifted the very next morning and there have been no further cases reported so far, meaning that traveling to Austria appears to be perfectly safe at the moment.

How has Croatia been affected by the virus?

Croatia also confirmed its first coronavirus case on Tuesday (25 February), also involving a person who had recently returned from Italy.

The country’s health minister confirmed that a Croatian man had come back from Milan showing “milder signs of the illness.”

However, he also announced that Croatia feels well prepared to deal with the virus, arguing that “It is a disease that is similar to the flu and no bigger complications are expected than in the case of the flu.”

Croatia have already taken precautionary measures against the virus – instituting airport checks for flights arriving from Italy and China, and also banning all school trips to Italy for the time being. They have also advised against any travel to the quarantined parts of northern Italy.

Nine Croatians working in a factory in Italy have also been placed under overnight quarantine after 20 of their colleagues were found to be infected.

Is it safe to travel to Croatia?

Just as in Austria, there have been no other confirmed cases so far in Croatia or indeed in any Balkan country, so it seems perfectly safe to travel there at the moment.

However, given its proximity to Italy – the worst-affected nation outside of Europe – it would be wise to pay close attention to any further updates in the days and weeks to come.