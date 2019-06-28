viking jupiter

Inside the Viking Jupiter - the new cruise ship making regular visits to Scotland

Norwegian cruise line Viking, will make a record number of Scottish visits this year, including 61 to Edinburgh, among a total of 912 visits by all cruise lines.

The giant ten-deck Viking Jupiter, with more than 900 passengers, will help swell Scotland’s cruise ship visitor total to at least 920,000 this year. The ship is one of the newest cruise liners in the world, launched in February, complete with a planetarium, spas and even a 'snow grotto'. We took a look inside this nautical behemoth as it anchored in the Firth of Forth on Thursday.

The Viking Jupiter off the coast of Edinburgh on 27 June. Picture: Alastair Dalton

1. Land ahoy

Diners look out towards Edinburgh. Picture: Alastair Dalton

2. Al fresco dining

The roof is retracted to create an open-air pool. Picture: Alastair Dalton

3. Swimming pool

The winter garden

4. The winter garden

