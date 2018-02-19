In pictures: Scotland’s ten most scenic Munros

Have your say

All 282 of Scotland’s Munro have their own charm, but these 10 are a cut above when it comes to scenery.

Liathach

It’s easy to see why the pair of munros which make up the Liathach ridge are often regarded as the finest in the country.

Carved from ancient Torridonian sandstone, the prominent duo are impossibly perched above Glen Torridon making for a spectacular view.

Whether viewed from the southeast or the northwest, Liathach is simply majestic.

Buachaille Etive Mor

Acting as a gatekeeper to both Glencoe and Glen Etive, the view of Buachaille Etive Mor is one of the most iconic in all of Scotland.

Made up of two munros, Stob Dearg and Stob na Broig, the Great Herdsman’s pyramidal shape dominates the landscape when viewed directly from the west.

An Teallach

Resreved for the most experienced walkers, a day on An Teallach is day one won’t forget. The dastardly jagged ridge which links Sgurr Fiona and Bidein a Ghlas Thuill has to be seen to be believed.

The view from Bidein a Ghlas Thuill to Sgurr Fiona are simply staggering.

Sgurr nan Gillean

The Isle of Skye is spoilt for choice when it comes to photogenic Munros - but Sgurr nan Gillean is perhaps the pick of the bunch.

A stroll up the Cuillin peak provides magnificent views of the surrounding landscape throughout. The peak itself is best viewed from fellow Munro, Bla Bheinn.

Slioch

The view of this wondrous slab of rock is a highlight for many who drive the North Coast 500.

Translating as spear in Gaelic, the mountain is best viewed from the shores of Loch Maree.

Ben Lomond

Few Scottish mountains have inspired romantic outpourings as much as lonely Ben Lomond.

While the peak may lack the ferocity of some Munros, the view from the opposite bank of Loch Lomond is nothing short of inspiring.

Ben Lui

Nicknamed the queen of mountains, a snow topped Ben Lui wouldn’t look out of place in the Swiss Alps’.

Located in the Southern Highlands, the regal mountain’s distinctive flat top makes it one of the country’s most recognisable peaks.

Views of Ben Lui from Glen Lochy are particularly gorgeous.

Sgurr na Ciche

Located in the Knoydart wilderness, Sgurr na Ciche’s steep cone shape is jaw-dropping.

In a landscape peppered with magnificent views, the site of this shapely Munro stands tall above the rest.

The view from Sgurr na Ciche itself of Glen Nevis is also magnificent.

The Saddle

Taking its name from its distinctive shape, this marvellous looking Munro possesses one of the airiest and most frightening ridge walks in the country.

While the best views of the peak are from the beginning of the Forcan Ridge, the faint hearted can still observe the distinguished peak from a safe distance.

Ben Nevis

Not only is Ben Nevis Scotland’s tallest peak, it’s also one of its most photogenic.

Though the ‘mountain path’ to its peak is well-trodden, those looking for the best views of big Ben should consider the trickier Carn Mor Dearg Arete route.

The view of the arete curving up to the mountain’s peak is one of the finest in the country.