In pictures: 15 of the best views in Scotland

With rugged mountains, peaceful lochs and unique cities, Scotland has an embarassment of riches when it comes to scenery. Here are 15 of the country’s finest views.

Loch Maree from Glen Doherty

The only thing more thrilling than the drive up the snaking A832 through the spacious Glen Docherty, is the view back over Loch Maree. The North Coast 500 is peppered with remarkable views, but this is the pick of the bunch.

Old Man of Storr

This list could be made up of fifteen entrants from the Isle of Skye and no one would bat an eyelid, so impressive is its brutal beauty. Arguably the pick of the island’s views however, is that of the Old Man of Storr, a series of rock pillars, impossibly jutting upwards.

Torridon from Fionn Bheinn

Quiraing on the Isle of Skye is one of Scotland's most spectacular views

The mammoth ridges of Torridon, whether that be Liathach or Beinn Alligin look impressive from most angles. The ancient mountains are arguably best viewed from the peak of Munro, Fionn Bheinn.

Edinburgh from Blackford Hill

The Castle from The Vennel, the view over Princes Street from Calton Hill and the view of the entire city from Arthur’s Seat are all inarguably majestic views. Perhaps the best view of Auld Reekie, however, is from Blackford Hill to the south of the city.

From here, it is possible to enjoy wonderful views of Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh Castle, the Pentland Hills and over to Fife.

Forth Rail Bridge from North Queensferry

A bridge so magnificent that one couldn’t help but take a peak whenever crossing the Forth Road Bridge. Less visible from the Queensferry Crossing, the extraordinary feat of engineering is now best enjoyed from North Queensferry.

The Cuillin Ridge from Bealach na Ba

The reward for those who make the hair-raising drive up the winding and treacherous road to Bealach na Ba is an extraordinary view of Skye’s Cuillin Ridge. The views back towards Lochcarron are also worth savouring.

Corrie Fee

One of Scotland’s best kept secrets is enjoyed by Angus locals, or Munro baggers tackling Mayar and Driesh. Lucky them - the basin of rock naturally carved into the Grampian Mountains is a delight to behold.

Buachaille Etive Mor

This pyramid of rock is perhaps Scotland’s most iconic mountain - and that’s saying something. The Great Herdsman is best viewed from the trickling River Coupall.

Glenfinnan viaduct

Even if you haven’t visited the Glenfinnan Viaduct, the span will seem familiar given its presence in the Harry Potter franchise and on ten pound notes. It’s easy to see why the structure has been utilised by film and moneymakers alike - the railroad swooshes majestically through the Glen Shiel region.

Neist Point

Long abandoned, the Neist Point lighthouse is now operated from the Northern Lighthouse Board headquarters in Edinburgh. Situated in the very northern reaches of Skye, the walk over the undulating crags to the towering lighthouse is a glorious sight.

Queen’s View

The Scottish tourist boards poster boys are typically jagged, brutal - and admittedly magnificent - peaks in the country’s highlands. The Queen’s View in Perthshire is a different prospect, however.

Golden in autumn and a luscious green in summer, the tranquil Queen’s View is a gorgeous and understated view.

Dunottar Castle

Perched on the Northeast coast, Dunottar Castle was once the property of Clan Keith. Today the fortress is frequented by curious tourists - all of whom marvel at its wild situation.

Quiraing

Epic almost seems like an understatement when describing this landslip on the eastern face of Meall na Suiramach. Backdropped by Staffin Bay, the views of Quiraing are simply breathtaking.

Wallace Monument from Stirling Castle

The sight of the Wallace Monument from the battlements of Stirling Castle stirs up a searing blend of emotions in patriotic Scots. The memorial looks over a stretch of land where the country’s history was forged.

Ben Nevis from Carn Mor Dearg

Around 150,000 hike to the summit of Great Britain’s tallest mountain every year, the majority of whom take the well trodden mountain path. Those with a head for heights, however, opt to climb the peak via the treacherous Carn Mor Dearg Arete - a narrow ridge which curves up to Ben Nevis’ zenith. Their reward for bravery is an unrivalled view of the brutal mountain.