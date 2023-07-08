How to minimise your impact on delicate marine ecosystems - Katie Wright

Here are the steps you can take to minimise your impact on delicate marine ecosystems​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

From swimming and snorkelling to watersports and boat trips, oceans can be a source of joy and wonder on holiday.

But if you’re not careful, it’s easy to harm the delicate ecosystems that exist below the waves – and contribute to climate change.

“Protecting the oceans is crucial for the health and wellbeing of our planet,” says Santi Mier, co-founder of Ocean52, a beverage company that donates 52 per cent of its profits to ocean protection. “They play a vital role in regulating the Earth’s climate by absorbing a significant amount of carbon dioxide, thereby mitigating the impacts of climate change.Moreover, oceans are a source of food and livelihood for millions of people worldwide, and degradation can have severe consequences for coastal communities.”

It's fine to swim near a coral reef but don't poke the delicate system (Picture: PA)

That’s why it’s important to make sure you minimise your impact in terms of plastic, pollution and sealife. Here’s how to protect oceans when you’re on holiday…

Use reef-safe sunscreen

“In 2018, Hawaii became the first nation to ban suncreams containing oxybenzone and octinoxate after scientists found these chemicals were harmful to ocean fauna,” says Jo Royle, founder and CEO of Common Seas, a social enterprise tackling plastic pollution. While many sunblocks are labelled ‘reef-safe’ or ‘reef-friendly’, these terms aren’t regulated, so it’s important to check the ingredients list. Royle says: “Look for suncreams that contain active ingredients: zinc oxide and titanium. These physical UVS and UVB filters shield the skin from absorbing any rays, whilst keeping ocean life happy.”

Don’t touch the coral

Don't drink water from disposable bottles (Picture: Alamy/PA)

As well as being affected by chemicals in the water, coral is susceptible to physical stress. “Coral reefs are beautiful and it may be tempting to get close and interact with them for a closer look, but did you know they’re actually small creatures in the same family as anemones and jellyfish?” Royle says. “To protect this delicate ecosystem already under threat, be careful not to touch or walk on the ocean floor.”

Bring refillable containers

When taking drinks or a picnic to the beach, opt for reusable containers and don’t leave any rubbish behind. “Every year 4.2 million tonnes of plastic waste is produced by the tourism industry, and 85 per cent of all marine litter is accounted for by plastic waste,” says Royle.

Rob Greenfield, content creator at eco-community Earthtopia, advises: “Fill a reusable bottle with tap water – if safe to do so – and bring it to the beach along with reusable cutlery. If you’re worried about tap water quality, try a reusable bottle with a filter in it.”

Bin your butts

“If you smoke, make sure you bring a metal tin to the beach to put your cigarette butts in,” says Greenfield. “They can take up to ten years to break down and release nasty chemicals like arsenic in the process.”

Choose sustainable fish

As with buying fish to eat at home, it’s best to avoid species where populations are low or where fishing practices harm other fish. “When eating out or cooking, check where your fish is from by asking the waiter or fishmonger,” says Greenfield. “Make sure you only buy local line-caught fish to avoid eating any fish that has been caught using trawlers, which is unsustainable and can kill other marine animals as bycatch, or shipped over a massive distance.”

