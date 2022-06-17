The Travellers’ Choice award was established in 2002, and is the highest honour TripAdvisor can bestow on a business, attraction, experience, city or country.

Based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers, this annual awards recognises the very best tourism establishments in terms of service, quality, customer satisfaction and more, across a range of categories.

From the best hotels and amusement parks, to the finest beaches and trendiest city breaks, it’s a guide to everything that should top travellers’ wishlists in the year to come.

Perhaps the most eye-catching category is the ‘Top Overall Experiences in the World’, which is open to every attraction on the planet.

Here are the experiences that made the top 17 and what reviewers had to say about them, including one attraction that’s close to home for Scots – and even more so for those living in the Capital.

Read more:

1. Amsterdam, The Netherlands: Open Boat Canal Cruise Live Guide from Anne Frank House “Fun and informative and money well spent. Skipper and host were comical and enjoyable, telling us random but no less incredible facts about Amsterdam as we sailed through it.” Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Red Dunes Quad Bike, Sandsurf, Camels & BBQ at Al Khayma Camp “The best experience in Dubai. Everything was perfect. The show, the quad, the 4x4 tour in the desert, sandboarding, the reception at the camp, the meal, our very friendly guide.” Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales

3. Honolulu, Hawaii, USA: Tour of North Shore and Sightseeing “Our tour guide was awesome! He taught us so much about Hawaiian culture and history. The Waimea gardens and waterfall were gorgeous and definitely something you don't want to miss! Loved every minute!” Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales

4. Aruba, Caribbean: Natural Pool & Indian Cave Jeep Safari “Amazing excursion - great introduction to the wonders of Aruba’s undeveloped side. Wonderful guide - knowledgeable, informative, personable, witty, helpful, and thoughtful. Excellent lunch included.” Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales