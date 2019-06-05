Government travel advice: The most up to date information for British nationals going to Turkey, Spain, USA and more

With summer fast approaching, most of us are busy getting ready for any upcoming holidays we may have booked.

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for a number of countries.

British citizens face travel restrictions in Indonesia.

If you have plans to travel to Spain, Turkey, Indonesia, the US or Tunisia, there are some travel restrictions and advice in place for UK nationals.

With threats of terror in several countries and natural disaster in others, some holiday destinations are considered safer than others.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office has listed these places on its website and explained what tourists should do to ensure that they remain safe.

Sri Lanka

Political gatherings have been taking place in Barcelona and other parts of Catalonia.

All travel except that which is absolutely essential is advised against in Sri Lanka at the moment due to the terror risks.

This advice does not apply if transiting Colombo airport, providing that passengers remain airside in the airport.

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Sri Lanka. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.

On 21 April 2019, bombs were used to attack three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka - in central Colombo, in the northern suburb of Colombo Kochchikade, and in Negombo, roughly 20 miles north of Colomb, as well as in the east of the country in Batticaloa.

According to official figures, more than 250 people were killed, including at least eight British nationals.

There were outbreaks of violence across parts of North Western Province on 13 May, and an island-wide night time curfew was imposed

Security has been stepped up across the island and a State of Emergency remains in place.

Those travelling to Sri Lanka are advised to remain vigilant, keep up to date with developments and follow the advice of local security authorities and hotel security staff. They should also keep in touch with family and friends.

The government also warned that British nationals should keep a low profile, avoid crowded public places, large gatherings (including religious gatherings and places of worship) and any demonstrations.

All of the attacks on 21 April were carried out either in places of worship or in places where foreign visitors were affected. Any further attacks may be targeted against similar locations.

Turkey

Concerning travel to Turkey, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advise against all travel to areas within 10km of the border with Syria, except the city of Kilis.

British nationals made over 2.3 million visits to Turkey in 2018. Most visits are trouble free.

Tourists should be alert to surroundings and remain vigilant in crowded places popular with foreign nationals, including during festival periods.

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Turkey. Terrorist groups, including Kurdish groups, Daesh (formerly referred to as ISIL) and far left organisations, continue to plan and carry out attacks.

British nationals need a visa to travel to Turkey, except for some cruise ship passengers arriving at sea ports for visits of up to 72 hours. If you’re visiting Turkey as a tourist or on business, get an e-Visa online before you travel.

Many parts of Turkey are also subject to earthquakes. You should familiarise yourself with safety procedures in the event of an earthquake and follow the advice of the local authorities.

Egypt

The FCO advise against all travel to the Governorate North Sinai, and all but essential travel to the Governorate of South Sinai (with the exception of the area within the Sharm el Sheikh perimeter barrier) and the area west of the Nile Valley.

This is because of increased criminal activity and terrorist activity in the area.

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Egypt. You should be vigilant at all times and follow the advice of the Egyptian authorities and your travel company, if you have one.

There have been threats to western nationals, institutions and businesses posted on websites and social media. The main threat to foreigners is from extremists linked to Daesh-Sinai.

There is a heightened threat of terrorist attacks targeting Coptic Christians from extremists linked to Daesh-Sinai in Egypt.

Around 319,000 British nationals visited Egypt in 2017. Most visits are trouble free.

Spain

There have been large gatherings of people in Barcelona and other areas of the Catalonia region in relation to the political developments there.

Further gatherings and demonstrations are likely to take place. They may occur with little or no warning and even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can escalate and turn confrontational. You should exercise caution if you’re in the vicinity. Demonstrations may also cause some disruption and delays to transport services.

Temporary restrictions may apply to car use in Madrid on days when air pollution levels are high.

There have been several deaths as a result of falls from balconies in Spain. Don’t take any unnecessary risks, especially when under the influence of drink or drugs.

Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Spain.

High temperatures during the extended summer months carry an increased risk of forest fires.

USA

There is currently a high risk of tornadoes, severe storms and flooding across a number of eastern, central and southern states.

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in the USA. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. You should monitor media reports and remain vigilant at all times.

Indonesia

Tourists are advised against all travel to within four kilometres of the Mount Agung crater in east Bali and within seven kilometres of the Mount Sinabung crater in Kalo Regency, North Sumatra.

These are exclusion zones put in place by the local authorities due to ongoing volcanic activity.

Following the official announcement of the general election results on 21 May there have been demonstrations in central Jakarta, some of which have resulted in violence.

Demonstrations may also take place in other cities on the islands of Java and Sumatra. You should avoid all protests, demonstrations and political rallies as there’s a risk of violence.

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Indonesia. Terrorist groups continue to plan attacks and have the capacity and intent to carry out these attacks at anytime and anywhere in the country.

Around 390,000 British nationals visit Indonesia every year. Most visits are trouble free.

Tunisia

There are currently warnings against all travel to:

The Chaambi Mountains National Park and the designated military operations zones of Mount Salloum, Mount Sammamma and Mount Mghila.

The militarised zone south of the towns of El Borma and Dhehiba, within 20km of the rest of the Libya border area north of Dhehiba, and the town of Ben Guerdane and immediate surrounding area.

Only essential travel is permitted to the following areas:

All areas within 75km of the Libyan border, including Remada, El Borma and the town of Zarzis.

The governorate of Kasserine, including the town of Sbeitla, within 10km of the border with Algeria south of Kasserine governorate.

No travel within 30km of the border in El Kef and Jendouba governorates south of the town of Jendouba, including the archaeological site of Chemtou, and areas north and west of the town of Ghardimaou in Jendouba governorate.