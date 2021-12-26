Glenmorangie House, a short drive from the distillery, has six bedrooms and three adjacent two-bedroom cottages.

When you think of a Highland hotel, which has links to Scotland’s ancient practice of whisky making, you might think of cosy rooms and traditional furnishings and, in many places you’d be right. But not at Glenmorangie House.

Billed as a ‘boutique Highland hotel’ the house was originally used as the distillery’s corporate entertainment venue in the 1980s, but proved so popular that it was opened to guests in the late 1990s. While it is a hotel, it feels more like a private home and, undoubtedly, a place that’s seen many brilliant parties.

Room service

The house has recently undergone a fabulous and colourful renovation in collaboration with Russell Sage Studio, the same outfit that transformed The Fife Arms in Braemar.

Aspects of Glenmorangie’s whisky making have been incorporated into the decoration in the house, from hand-painted wildflower wallpaper and honey tones of barley to giraffe prints and motifs, and every room tells a story. This is true for each of the six bedrooms (Home, Reserve, Autumn, Nectar, Sunset and Wildwood), which are individually named and with their own, bespoke decor and look inspired by Glenmorangie’s whisky. The burnt oranges and purples of the Sunset room are inspired by The Lasanta’s rich, sunset-like tastes. Knitted cakes made by a local artisan bring a playful touch to a pink-and-yellow hued room reflecting The Nectar d’Or sweet patisserie scents, while bespoke candles hint at the flavours of Glenmorangie’s flagship, The Original.

Glenmorangie’s creation is further celebrated throughout the House’s ground floor. The Dining Room table, shot through with copper, and molten-style candelabras, echoes the heat of the Distillery’s copper stills. The Morning Room’s golden wallpaper hints at one of whisky’s key ingredients, recreating the sense of walking in a field of ripening barley.

Speaking of his work on the house, designer Russell Sage said: “There is such a spirit of joy around Glenmorangie – and we wanted to bring that to life at Glenmorangie House, with a sense of luxurious fun. From knitted cakes to bespoke candles, we have woven Glenmorangie stories and moments into every aspect of the experience, so there’s always something new to discover and enjoy.”

The Dining Room decor is shot through with copper and lit by molten-style candelabras, echoeing the heat of the Distillery’s copper stills, with the 22-seater table hosting large communal dinners featuring local and seasonal ingredients such as lamb or langoustine. The whisky inspiration is key here too, and can be seen in a dessert of barley ice cream.

Of the renovation, Thomas Moradpour, CEO and President of The Glenmorangie Company, added: “By creating this sensory playground, we showcase the deliciousness of Glenmorangie and open up our world to more people. I believe we have crafted the most wonderful and unexpected travel experience, just waiting to be shared and enjoyed with our guests.”

As well as the six bedrooms, there are also three two-bedroom cottages situated next to the House, each with a different theme. Innovation with wood is echoed by furniture made of oak casks. Experiments with malt come to life in a painting of germinating barley, while pioneering flavour work is celebrated in a magical portrait of whisky creator, Dr Bill Lumsden.

Wining and dining

There’s no set menu here, with the focus instead on large communal dinners enjoyed around the 22-seater table in the grand dining room. Local and seasonal ingredients lead the dishes, which can comprise lamb or langoustine. The whisky inspiration is key here too, and can be seen in a dessert of barley ice cream.

Each of the six bedrooms in the House has been individually decorated to reflect elements of Glenmorangie's whiskies and influences.

Worth getting out of bed for

The house is only a short drive to the distillery, where visitors can enjoy a tour and tastings as well as getting a glimpse at the new Lighthouse Distillery. But for those keen to relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Glenmorangie House, experiences can be organised by the staff. Guests can explore Glenmorangie’s single malts, enjoy local food, try stargazing, learn about beekeeping at the Distillery’s hives, forage for cocktail ingredients in the Walled Garden, play croquet on the grounds, walk deserted beaches and much more.

Little extras

Glenmorangie House feels from the very start of a stay like your own private home rather than a hotel. So as well as things you’d expect from a hotel -tea and coffee stations, excellent toiletries and an extensive breakfast - there are also added extras such as wellington boots in all sizes and Barbour jackets for guests to use.

Guestbook comments

Situated in remote and beautiful Highland surroundings, just moments from the Glenmorangie Distillery, every playful detail of this luxurious hotel tells Glenmorangie’s story. Glenmorangie has transformed its boutique Highland hotel into a sensory playground, where guests can immerse themselves in its delicious and wonderful world. Welcoming visitors from across the globe, the brand invites them to indulge in an extraordinary travel experience, discovering and sharing the joy of Glenmorangie through a technicolour aesthetic, flavour-inspired rooms and unforgettable adventures.

Rooms at Glenmoranie House start from £280 on a bed and breakfast basis.

Glenmorangie House, Fearn by Tain, Tain IV10 1XP, (www.theglenmorangiehouse.com)

