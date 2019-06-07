Glasgow and Aberdeen airport strikes: what to do if you’re travelling today

Workers at two Scottish airports have begun the first of two 12 hour strikes over pay and pensions.

Members of Unite Union at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports walked out at 4am this morning (Friday 7 June).

It comes after talks broke down over pensions and pay with AGS Airports, which owns both airports.

Unite said Glasgow Airport had withdrawn from negotiations over its proposal to close its pension scheme to existing members, which the union says broke an existing Acas agreement made in 2016.

A further 12 hour strike is planned at both airports on 10 June and a four hour walkout at Glasgow on 14 June.

What can passengers do?

At the moment there has been no word on refunds or any advice offered to passengers.

AGS has said that both airports will remain fully operational due to their “robust contingency plans”. Flights are not cancelled, and customers are facing delays in getting through security queues and boarding their flights.

Glasgow airport this morning tweeted an apology for delays and long queues.

It said, “We apologise to our customers for the delay at security this morning.

“Following the commencement of industrial action and transition to our contingency in security, we have experienced longer than normal queues.”

Passengers voice anger

Passengers have taken to social media to voice their annoyance over the long queues.

What is being done about the strikes?

The strike action is being taken by around 400 staff in Glasgow and 300 in Aberdeen. The staff on strike include security staff, fire and airfield support staff.

Unite regional industrial officer Pat McIlvogue said, “Unless the company get back round the negotiating table, we cannot rule out further dates being added to those already announced in a dispute solely manufactured by AGS management.”

An AGS spokesman said, “We have been in talks since January and, despite attending Acas, there continues to be no willingness whatsoever on the part of Unite to engage in any constructive dialogue.

“We made a significant improvement on our initial pay offer, which was increased from 1.8 per cent to three per cent in line with demands.

“This was rejected by Unite without any further consultation with members, and the union continues to deny them the right to make a decision on the offer of three per cent.

“In regards to our final salary pension scheme, it is simply unaffordable with the cost to the company due to rise to 24.7 per cent per employee.

“We tabled a generous compensation package for the remaining members, which again was rejected by Unite without first consulting its members. As always, we remain open to continuing dialogue with Unite to resolve this dispute.”