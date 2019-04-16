Game of Thrones: New flight from Scottish airport to Iceland opens up remote filming locations

A Scottish airport will soon launch a new direct flight to the north of Iceland - and the remote filming locations for Game of Thrones.

Inverness will soon have a direct flight to Akureyri with the first departure due on February 10, 2020.

Travel film Super Break has introduced a number of four-night trips around the flight - with Northern Light spotting and Game of Thrones location bagging at the top of the agenda.

A spokesman said: “These ultimate one-of-a-kind breaks offer holidaymakers from the Scottish Highlands the opportunity to see the north coast of Iceland at its wildest and genuinely go off the beaten track with exclusive four-night experiences.

“Still the only operator in the UK to fly direct to north Iceland, the new breaks are all include exclusive regional flights direct to Akureyri, a four-night hotel stay and two excursions – including the chance to hunt for the spectacular Northern Lights and visit breath-taking Game of Thrones filming locations.

“All trips include a Lake Myvatn Adventure – Land of Fire and Ice Tour, which offers the chance to see the region’s magical terrain, including the Goddafoss Waterfall and the boiling mud pools of Namafjall.”

Filming locations in the north include Kirkjufell, the most photographed mountain in Iceland which sits on the coast of Iceland’s Snæfellsnes Peninsula.

It can be seen in season 7, episode 6 when the heroes go to north of the wall, described as the “Arrowhead mountain”.

It also appeared in season 6, episode 5 when the children of the forest created the first White Walker.

Grjótagjá, a small cave in the Lake Mývatn which used to be a popular bathing place, is another northerly location

Actors Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Ygritte (Rosa Leslie) were filmed here in Season 3, episode 5 but filming had to be supplemented with new takes in a studio in Northern Ireland after the natural steam disrupted the shoot.

Many of the locations used in scenes ‘north of the wall’ are around Lake Mývatn, where Goðafoss ,or the waterfall of the Gods, can also be found.

Travellers can also add whale watching, snowmobiling and a beer spa - where a private room is equipped with a beer bath and a beer tap providing unlimited beer - on their trip

The flight is operated by Titan Airways with a four-night trip starting at £699 per person.

