Free entry to Edinburgh Zoo and other attractions available with new £1 kids train ticket

Parents who are struggling to find affordable ways to entertain their children over Easter may not have to look too much further.

Scotrail’s ‘Kids for a Quid’ ticket - which attracted criticism earlier in the year after a botched roll-out - is offering families budget train travel and free entry to some of Scotland’s most popular attractions.

What’s in the deal?

All year round, up to four children between the ages of five and 15 can travel off-peak, any day of the week, anywhere in Scotland for £1 with a paying adult.

The tickets can be used alongside existing season tickets or Flexipasses, allowing commuters with time off work the chance to take advantage of the offer.

One ticket also provides free entry to attractions across Scotland including the Edinburgh Dungeons, Edinburgh Zoo, Aberdeen Science Centre and Loch Lomond SEA LIFE Aquarium. Accompanying adults will need to pay the full entry cost.

What are the terms and conditions?

You can’t break your journey, so you won’t be able to stop off at Falkirk on the way to Glasgow if you have only bought one £1 ticket.

The tickets are also available to be bought or added to an adult ticket at staffed ticket offices or on the train, but the tickets are only valid in standard class.

Don’t try and use the ticket on CrossCountry services, or if you want to go to or from Lockerbie, as they are not valid on those trains. The offer is also not valid with any tourism or rover products, or any advance tickets.

Unsurprisingly, children are not able to travel alone with the ticket, either.