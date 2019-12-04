Malmaison Hotel du Vin Group signed a development agreement to transform the Grade A listed Buchan House, adding a second Edinburgh location to the Group's collection of boutique hotels. Planning permission was granted for the redevelopment in November 2017.

First look inside Edinburgh's latest hotel - the Malmaison on St Andrew Square

Set to welcome guests this week, we take a look around Edinburgh’s latest hotel.

The Malmaison on St Andrew Square opens its doors on 6 December, and offers guests a central location for exploring the capital. As reported in April 2018, the A-listed Buchan House on the famous square was to be given a new lease of life with the period features being renovated to complement the hotel’s “stylish” stamp. Here we take a look inside...

The standard room accessories complement the colour scheme.

1. Accessories

The bathroom's in the standard rooms are described as 'state of the art' and feature rain showers and different lighting.

2. Bathroom

The team say: "Our designers have taken inspiration from nearby Rose and Thistle Streets to create a lavish garden of texture, light and style."

3. Standard room

The suite bathroom has a freestanding tub in the room.

4. Suite bathroom

