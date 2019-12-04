First look inside Edinburgh's latest hotel - the Malmaison on St Andrew Square

The Malmaison on St Andrew Square opens its doors on 6 December, and offers guests a central location for exploring the capital. As reported in April 2018, the A-listed Buchan House on the famous square was to be given a new lease of life with the period features being renovated to complement the hotel’s “stylish” stamp. Here we take a look inside...

1. Accessories The standard room accessories complement the colour scheme. Ki Price Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Bathroom The bathroom's in the standard rooms are described as 'state of the art' and feature rain showers and different lighting. Ki Price Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Standard room The team say: "Our designers have taken inspiration from nearby Rose and Thistle Streets to create a lavish garden of texture, light and style." Ki Price Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Suite bathroom The suite bathroom has a freestanding tub in the room. Ki Price Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more