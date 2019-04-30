Main pic Bonham Hotel

First look at historic Edinburgh hotel's multi-million pound makeover

One of Edinburgh's first boutique hotels, The Bonham, has undergone a complete refurbishment thanks to a multi-million pound investment.

Following the refurbishment of all 49 bedrooms last year, the public areas of the hotel have also had a makeover with a new bar and the launch of a brand new restaurant – No. 35 at The Bonham. As well as the lobby and library, the snug – which is perfect for private dining and small events – has been fully refurbished to showcase many of its original features including wood panelling and stained glass windows as well as a stunning hand-painted ceiling. Here we take a look at the new look rooms and spaces.

Located at 35 Drumsheugh Gardens, The Bonham Hotel is houses in a beautiful building.

1. Entrance

Located at 35 Drumsheugh Gardens, The Bonham Hotel is houses in a beautiful building.
other
Buy a Photo
The interiors reference both the architectural heritage of the hotel and the colour palette is complemented with a rich choice of materials, including oak, brass, leather and velvet.

2. New Bar

The interiors reference both the architectural heritage of the hotel and the colour palette is complemented with a rich choice of materials, including oak, brass, leather and velvet.
other
Buy a Photo
The lounge follows a similar colour scheme to the bar and offers a place to relax.

3. The lounge

The lounge follows a similar colour scheme to the bar and offers a place to relax.
other
Buy a Photo
No. 35 at The Bonham will serve an eclectic menu with seasonal ingredients and will have deals such as a "boozy snoozy" Sunday lunch.

4. New restaurant

No. 35 at The Bonham will serve an eclectic menu with seasonal ingredients and will have deals such as a "boozy snoozy" Sunday lunch.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3