First look at historic Edinburgh hotel multi-million pound makeover
One of Edinburgh's first boutique hotels, The Bonham, has undergone a complete refurbishment thanks to a multi-million pound investment.
Following the refurbishment of all 49 bedrooms last year, the public areas of the hotel have also had a makeover with a new bar and the launch of a brand new restaurant – No. 35 at The Bonham. As well as the lobby and library, the snug – which is perfect for private dining and small events – has been fully refurbished to showcase many of its original features including wood panelling and stained glass windows as well as a stunning hand-painted ceiling. Here we take a look at the new look rooms and spaces.
1. New Bar
The interiors reference both the architectural heritage of the hotel and the colour palette is complemented with a rich choice of materials, including oak, brass, leather and velvet.