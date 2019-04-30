First look at historic Edinburgh hotel multi-million pound makeover

Following the refurbishment of all 49 bedrooms last year, the public areas of the hotel have also had a makeover with a new bar and the launch of a brand new restaurant – No. 35 at The Bonham. As well as the lobby and library, the snug – which is perfect for private dining and small events – has been fully refurbished to showcase many of its original features including wood panelling and stained glass windows as well as a stunning hand-painted ceiling. Here we take a look at the new look rooms and spaces.

1. New Bar The interiors reference both the architectural heritage of the hotel and the colour palette is complemented with a rich choice of materials, including oak, brass, leather and velvet. other Buy a Photo

2. The lounge The lounge follows a similar colour scheme to the bar and offers a place to relax. other Buy a Photo

3. New restaurant No. 35 at The Bonham will serve an eclectic menu with seasonal ingredients and will have deals such as a "boozy snoozy" Sunday lunch. other Buy a Photo

4. Snug The snug and library have also had a makeover with interiors from Nigel Howard Creative. other Buy a Photo

View more