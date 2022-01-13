There’s a lot to love about Scotland in the winter, but sometimes you might find yourself craving some winter sun.
December is for holiday festivities, January is a fresh start to the New Year, but around February is the perfect time for a warming getaway.
Whether you’re looking for a February half-term break with the family, or an escape from the Scottish winter, there are some prime destinations around the world where it’s warm even in February.
Here’s a look at where you can travel to from Edinburgh Airport if you’re looking for some winter sun during February half-term.
Where is hot in February 2022?
The average temperature in Edinburgh in February is 7 degrees Celsius, which means many February half-term activities include staying inside.
Coming at the end of three to four months of grey, blustery weather in the UK, we’ll likely all be wanting a warm, sunny escape.
Here’s a full list of destinations you can fly to from Edinburgh Airport with an average temperature of over 20 degrees in February, perfect for half-term.
- Barbados, with flights every Wednesday and Sunday and average monthly temperatures of 29 degrees.
- Cancún, Mexico, with flights every Saturday and average monthly temperatures of 28 degrees.
- Doha, Qatar, with flights departing every day of the week and average monthly temperatures of 24 degrees.
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with flights departing every day of the week and average monthly temperatures of 25 degrees.
- Lanzarote, Spain, with flights departing every day of the week and average monthly temperatures of 20 degrees.
- Orlando, USA, with flights departing every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday and average monthly temperatures of 24 degrees.
- Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, with flights departing on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and average monthly temperatures of 24 degrees.
- Tenerife, Spain, with flights departing every day of the week and average monthly temperatures of 20 degrees.
Keep away the January blues by planning a half-term break for the whole family to one of this sunnier and warmer destinations in February.