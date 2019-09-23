With some of the world’s most beautiful scenery and top cultural spots on our doorstep, it’s no surprise Scots are opting to holiday at home.

The ‘staycation’ trend shows no sign of abating in 2019: according to Barclays, three in ten domestic holidaymakers plan to spend more holiday time in the UK in 2019 than they did in previous years.

And more than two-thirds of Scots surveyed said they planned to visit somewhere else in Scotland this year instead of venturing further afield.

If you’re one of those who’s happy exploring the amazing surprises on your doorstep, Stagecoach has unveiled a host of special itineraries to help Scots find the hidden gems in their region: top among them is their guide to exploring Edinburgh Old Town.

Stagecoach recently announced new and enhanced services across its Express City Connect network, with luxury coaches running up to every 4 minutes from Ferrytoll Park and Ride to Edinburgh, following consultation with customers and local councils.

The changes also mean that there are now faster routes from Fife and increased journey frequencies; new and improved day return tickets are available for journeys into Edinburgh on the network from just £5.

Exploring Edinburgh Old Town from Fife

From the history, to the Harry Potter shops, Edinburgh Old Town is always worth a visit. Travel from Dunfermline on Stagecoach service X55, which leaves Dunfermline Bus Station every 20 minutes.

Kick off your day in Edinburgh with a visit to the National Museum of Scotland. The museum’s diverse collections take you on a journey of discovery through the history of Scotland and around the world, taking in the wonders of science, technology, nature, art, design and fashion under one roof.

Then head to Edinburgh Castle, the famous fortress which dominates the city’s skyline from its imposing position on Castle Rock. The castle was voted top UK Heritage Attraction in the British Travel Awards and is Scotland’s number one paid-for tourist attraction.

Stroll along the Royal Mile and take a trip back in time at the Real Mary King’s Close, a preserved 17th-century underground street hidden beneath the Royal Exchange building; this hidden gem is one of Scotland's most unique historic sites.

Be wowed at Camera Obscura and World of Illusions, where there are five floors packed with more than 100 illusions – as well as the best rooftop views of Edinburgh – then there’s just time to check out some of the famous filming locations in the city’s Old Town as seen on the silver screen in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Head back to the bus station to catch Stagecoach service X55 which arrives back at Dunfermline Bus Station within the hour.

