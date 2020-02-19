Emirates is hiring Scottish cabin crew staff in Glasgow - but they have very specific demands

With the new year in full swing, maybe your resolution to yourself was to get a new job, or to travel more - you can potentially do both with this opportunity from Emirates.

This is everything you need to know about the open day hiring event with Emirates - including the specific guidelines that they’re following.

How to apply

Emirates will be holding an open day at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow on 25 February 2020 at 9am.

You can register for the open day on the Emirates website here.

For open days, you’ll need to bring along a copy of your CV and a photograph.

What are Emirates looking for?

These are the requirements that Emirates have listed that are essential in candidates:

- At least 21 years old

- An arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes

- A minimum height of 160cm (5ft 3)

- Fluency in English, written and spoken

- No visible tattoos whilst in cabin crew uniform - cosmetic and bandage coverings aren’t allowed either

- Completed high school

- Have a healthy BMI

As well as these requirements, they’re also looking for people who can adapt to new places and situations.

The open day call states, “You should be determined to always perform well. And no doubt you’ll be able to manage a pretty demanding work schedule. Also, you’ll be culturally aware and reflect who we are - professional, empathetic, progressive, visionary and cosmopolitan.”

The call also states that prospective applicants should consult their grooming guidelines before turning up.

Grooming guidelines?

On the Emirates website, they have a handy guide to follow from a former flight attendant. According to Ms Jabery, the former Emirates flight attendant, there are a lot of personal grooming guidelines you should follow if you want to bag the job.

Ms Jabery says:

- On assessment days, you should always wear a skirt suit. Do not go too short or too long, aim for the middle of your knee as minimum length and middle of your calf for maximum length

- Men should wear dark colours, like black, grey, navy or brown, and avoid bright colours or patterns

- Clothes should be ironed

- Make sure your shoes are shiny, and go for a classic style but comfortable enough that you’re happy to wear them for hours

- No light colours, sports shoes, sandals, boots, high heels, inserts or fashion shoes

- If you have long hair, tie it back in a neat bun, and if you have a pixie cut, make sure it's styled neatly. As a rule of thumb, if the hair reaches your shoulders, it should be tied back

- For men, make sure your hair is well groomed and any facial hair is trimmed and tidy

- For makeup, natural colours like grey and brown work the best. A little amount of eye makeup, blush and a nude or red shade of lipstick is allowed

- Both men and women should make sure their nails are clean and of medium length

- Keep accessories to a minimum, like earrings and jewelry

- Men should wear a tie, and should learn how to do a double knot

What is the pay and are there any perks?

The average total pay for a cabin crew member is £2,040 per month.

Benefits of working with Emirates include:

- Medical insurance, life insurance and insurance to ensure you’re appropriately covered for medical treatment, emergencies and accidents whilst in their employ

- Annual leave of a minimum of 30 calendar days per year

- Annual leave travel, which includes a return ticket home each year, paid for by Emirates

- Pension scheme

- Emirates group staff travel, which enables you, your family and friends to travel the world at discounted rates on Emirates Airline (and other selected airlines)

- Emirates Platinum Card, which enables you to benefit from discounts on shopping, dining, entertainment, services, leisure and hotels from thousands of retailers in Dubai and around the world