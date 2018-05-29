Eleven most stunning waterfalls in Scotland

From the frighteningly ferocious falls of Steall to the fairytale magic of Mealt, this is our pick of the most beautiful waterfalls in the country.

Black Linn Falls, Perthshire

In the Hermitage near Dunkeld these astonishing waterfalls have their own viewing balcony at Ossian's Hall where you can safely stand, mesmerised, for as long as you like. Inside the hall you can hear the thunder of the waterfall. They're surrounded by some of the tallest trees in Scotland so there's a truly vertical panorama of natural beauty.

Mealt Falls, Skye

This magical waterfall tips itself over the cliffs of Kilt Rock on the Isle of Skye. It falls from the Mealt Loch to the Sound of Raasay below. Local legend has it that mermaids wait at the bottom of the falls to either greet you or eat you. This is a windy spot in winter so be careful.

Grey Mare's Tail, Moffat

This is the most impressive waterfall in southern Scotland, so called because it resembles a horse's tail. This stunning pair of waterfalls merge into one in wet weather and fall 200 feet. They are the fifth highest in the UK. This enchanting view inspired Sir Walter Scott to write his poem Marmion. Sir Walter is said to have stopped here on his horse because of thick fog. At the foot of the falls there's an Iron Age earthwork known as the Giant's Grave.

Steall Falls, Glen Nevis

In the middle reaches of Glen Nevis are the Polldubh Falls but even more impressive are the mighty Steall Falls which cascade down 393 feet from the mountains of the Mamores. To get there you have to brave it across a three-wire bridge over the river.

Falls of Foyers

This is one of the prettiest falls in the Highlands. Robert Burns wrote a poem about the “roaring Foyers” which are 165 feet high. It's a short but spectacular steep walk downwards to the gorge and there are several viewing points. You can continue down the walk to the shores of Loch Ness. There's a handy shop and Waterfall Cafe at the top of the walk by the car park.

Den of Finella, Aberdeenshire

This is a beautiful but mysterious place as the waterfall is surrounded by overhanging rocks. Named after Lady Finella who is said to have killed King Kenneth II after he murdered her son. She then jumped into the waterfall to escape capture. This 65 feet drop is hidden away behind St Cyrus and Johnshaven.

Falls of Glomach, Highlands

These are not quite the highest in Scotland, at 371 feet, found near Morvich. Locals call them the 'gloomy falls' or the 'forbidden falls' because of the menacing rocky drop. Just watch your step on the slippy rocks here. There's a vertigo inducing steep path to reach them.

Falls of Bruar, Perthshire

There are a number of powerful waterfalls at this famous spot near Blair Atholl favoured since the 18th century. Robert Burns campaigned to have the “lofty firs and ashes cool” to surround the falls and they still adorn these stunning waterfalls today.

Glenashdale Falls, Arran

This is one of the most popular walks on Arran. The falls have a 140 feet double-leap cascade and nearby there's an Iron Fort and Neolithic burial grounds so there's plenty to see.

Falls of Measach, Highlands

These falls are in the Corrieshalloch Gorge which means Ugly Hollow in Gaelic. This spectacular 150 drop near Ullapool can be viewed from a Victorian suspension bridge over the narrow canyon that's not for the faint-hearted. Down river there's an unforgettable view from a cantilevered viewing platform.

Plodda Falls, Glen Affric

The Plodda falls are some of the most spectacular and accessible of Scottish waterfalls. Just a short walk from the carpark at Tomich,​ south of the unmissable Glen Affric. These twisty falls are 151 feet high. There's a cantilevered viewing platform to see the falls from dizzying heights.