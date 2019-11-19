Edinburgh hotel offering knackered new parents a decent night's sleep thanks to The Sleep Club

Yotel Edinburgh is inviting knackered parents in the Capital to become members of ‘The Sleep Club’ by offering 100 free rooms in need of a good night’s sleep.

The idea has been developed following research carried out by the University of Warwick which found that new parents face almost six years of sleep deprivation following the birth of a child.

The package includes a one night complimentary stay and a ‘Boober’ milk taxi service, which will enable mums to send fresh bottles of breast milk back home for their baby’s evening feed.

READ MORE: An exclusive look at Edinburgh New Town's newest high-tech luxury hotel

Parents will also enjoy a Good Sleep Goody Bag which contains all the essentials to enjoy an uninterrupted pampering evening.

Yotel’s rooms include an adjustable SmartBed, gel memory foam mattress and changeable mood lighting.

Stuart Douglas, general manager at YOTEL Edinburgh, said: “As a parent myself, I know how valuable sleep is.

READ MORE: First Look inside Edinburgh's newest high-tech hotel in the New Town

“Our aim is to help mums and dads reclaim at least some of the countless hours of sleep lost whilst raising a family.

“It’s no secret our SmartBed’s are the comfiest in Edinburgh and are the perfect place to relax, unwind and enjoy a night of uninterrupted zzz’s.”

Emily-Jane Clark, author of Sleep Is For The Weak (How To Survive When Your Baby Won’t Go The F**k to Sleep), said: “After two babies and years of sleep deprivation YOTEL Edinburgh’s Sleep Club is music to my ears! Nothing can prepare you for the tiredness you feel as a new parent, so having a place to escape to, alone, with a big glass of wine is invaluable.

“Yotel has truly thought of everything and if Boober had been around when I was breastfeeding, I would’ve jumped at the chance for a night away. Make the most of it and enjoy a good night’s sleep – if anyone deserves it, it’s new parents.”

To book in for the complimentary stay, parents will need to visit Yotel Edinburgh’s Sleep Club webpage and complete the required fields.