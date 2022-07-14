It's not too late to book accomodation to enjoy the first weekend of fun at Edinburgh's festivals.

Edinburgh Festival Accomodation: Here are 10 places you can stay for a weekend at the world's largest arts festival for less than £500

With just three weeks to go until Edinburgh’s various festivals get underway it’s not too late to book away.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:23 pm

Hotels in the capital are notoriously expensive in August, when the population of the city reputedly doubles thanks to the thousands of performers, organisers and audience members who make the annual artistic pilgrimage.

Much of the available accomodation is booked up months in advance, while many of the more popular hotels are already at capacity for the duration of August.

But it’s still possible to bag a (relative) bargain and enjoy a weekend of culture.

These places all have availability for the first weekend of the Edinburgh International Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – August 5-7 – and start at just £301 for two adults staying two nights.

They are available at www.booking.com.

Read more:

Edinburgh Festival Fringe organisers apologise for ditching smartphone app but dismiss demands for rethink

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Eight of the biggest venue operators join forces to run their own box office

1. Edinburgh Ensuite Rooms & Studios

Previous guests have praised the modern and clean rooms on offer at the Edinburgh Ensuite Rooms & Studios. It's conveniently located in the Broughton area of Edinburgh, less than a 20 minute walk to the Royal Mile. A room for the weekend will set you back £301.

Photo: www.booking.com

Photo Sales

2. 16 Pilrig Guest House

Located just off Leith Walk, 16 Pilrig Guest House is highly-rated for value for money and also offers a shared lounge for guests. It's just a short walk from the Playhouse theatre, with a two night weekend stay costing £364. Breakfast is an extra £10 per person.

Photo: www.booking.com

Photo Sales

3. ibis Budget Hotel Edinburgh Park

The cheapest available chain hotel in Edinburgh is the ibis Budget Hotel Edinburgh Park. Located next to the Gyle Shopping Centre, in Gogar, it's a bit of a trek to the city centre but it benefits from being right next to a tram stop, meaning it's a simple journey to make. A weekend stay for two costs £380.

Photo: www.booking.com

Photo Sales

4. Murrayfield Park Guest House

Just five minutes away from Murrayfield Stadium - where the Edinburgh International Festival's opening event is being held - the Murrayfield Park Guest House offers free parking in a pleasant neighbourhood less than two miles from the city centre. A weekend stay will set you back £400.

Photo: www.booking.com

Photo Sales
Edinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 3