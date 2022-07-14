Hotels in the capital are notoriously expensive in August, when the population of the city reputedly doubles thanks to the thousands of performers, organisers and audience members who make the annual artistic pilgrimage.
Much of the available accomodation is booked up months in advance, while many of the more popular hotels are already at capacity for the duration of August.
But it’s still possible to bag a (relative) bargain and enjoy a weekend of culture.
These places all have availability for the first weekend of the Edinburgh International Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – August 5-7 – and start at just £301 for two adults staying two nights.
They are available at www.booking.com.
