Hotels in the capital are notoriously expensive in August, when the population of the city reputedly doubles thanks to the thousands of performers, organisers and audience members who make the annual artistic pilgrimage.

Much of the available accomodation is booked up months in advance, while many of the more popular hotels are already at capacity for the duration of August.

But it’s still possible to bag a (relative) bargain and enjoy a weekend of culture.

These places all have availability for the first weekend of the Edinburgh International Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – August 5-7 – and start at just £301 for two adults staying two nights.

1. Edinburgh Ensuite Rooms & Studios Previous guests have praised the modern and clean rooms on offer at the Edinburgh Ensuite Rooms & Studios. It's conveniently located in the Broughton area of Edinburgh, less than a 20 minute walk to the Royal Mile. A room for the weekend will set you back £301.

2. 16 Pilrig Guest House Located just off Leith Walk, 16 Pilrig Guest House is highly-rated for value for money and also offers a shared lounge for guests. It's just a short walk from the Playhouse theatre, with a two night weekend stay costing £364. Breakfast is an extra £10 per person.

3. ibis Budget Hotel Edinburgh Park The cheapest available chain hotel in Edinburgh is the ibis Budget Hotel Edinburgh Park. Located next to the Gyle Shopping Centre, in Gogar, it's a bit of a trek to the city centre but it benefits from being right next to a tram stop, meaning it's a simple journey to make. A weekend stay for two costs £380.

4. Murrayfield Park Guest House Just five minutes away from Murrayfield Stadium - where the Edinburgh International Festival's opening event is being held - the Murrayfield Park Guest House offers free parking in a pleasant neighbourhood less than two miles from the city centre. A weekend stay will set you back £400.