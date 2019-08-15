Consultation launched on introducing tourist tax in Scottish Highlands

Have your say

A consultation has been launched on whether to introduce a tourist tax in the Highlands.

The local authority said there was logic behind visitors contributing towards the free public services and infrastructure they use.

It launched its questionnaire - directed at residents, businesses and visitors - today.

Council leader Margaret Davidson said: "Tourism is of huge importance to the Highlands.

"A Highland transient visitor levy is one option the council is considering to raise income to manage the challenges tourism is both facing and contributing to in Highland."

She added: "The consultation has been shaped by lots of research and engagement with the public and tourism industry to ensure we are asking the right questions.

"It does not simply gather information on people's support or opposition, it gives respondents lots of opportunity to help us shape what a levy might look like were it to be implemented."

The Highlands has an influx of visitors equal to 25 times its population each year.

This can create pressure on infrastructure and lead to services struggling.

Highland Council estimates a levy could bring in between £5 million and £10m each year.

The consultation will run until autumn and research findings will be reported on 12 December.

City of Edinburgh Council approved plans to introduce a tourist tax in February.

It will not come into effect until the Scottish Parliament has passed enabling legislation, which is unlikely to happen before next year.