Coca-Cola Launches Exciting New Limited Edition, ‘Dreamworld’

The drink company have launched a new edition

Keeping the exact taste profile of the new flavour under wraps, the mystery launch of Dreamworld aims to bring to life the playfulness and brightness of dreams- the entire experience will have you wondering if things are real or not!

Tapping into the power of the subconscious and vivid dream states, the new Coca-Cola® Creations flavour invites fans to discover the magic in ordinary moments and dream with their eyes wide open.

The new creation comes in distinctive packaging, transforming the iconic Coca-Cola® can with whimsical shapes and electric colours to create dream-like optical illusions.

To provide fans with an exclusive experience, Coca-Cola® has partnered with the world's largest digital fashion platform, DRESSX, to offer a Dreamworld-inspired, digital wearable fashion collection for the metaverse that will be available for download as a shareable outfit of the day.

“There’s no better way to bring the fantasy of dreams to reality than with Coca-Cola® Dreamworld and our exclusive wearable collection,” said Daria Shapovalova, DRESSX CEO and co-founder.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola® and engage fans in a truly imaginative and exciting way!” added Natalia Modenoca, DRESSX COO and co-founder.

The fantastical campaign will also feature the launch of the Coca-Cola® Dreamworld AR Music Experience, an augmented reality music experience dreamt up in collaboration with electronic dance music festival brand, Tomorrowland.

For this epic music experience, fans can simply scan a Coca-Cola® Dreamworld can or bottle to access the digital Coca-Cola® Creations Hub, where they will be transported into a full 3D virtual AR music experience hosted by an avatar DJ spinning dreamlike tracks.

The campaign will debut with a variety of digital experiences, including Dreamworld-inspired Snapchat® lenses and backdrops, and exclusive content that can be accessed via www.cocacola.com/creations

Coca-Cola® Dreamworld will be available to purchase at all major UK retailers in a Zero Sugar version.