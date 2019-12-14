Christmas 2019 train times: timetables in Scotland over Christmas and the New Year

The festive season can see Scotland's public transport system under more strain than ever before, as people travel to and from the residences of their loved ones.

But rail workers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect a shorter number of staff on the tracks.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

That can have an affect on your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together every rail company operating in and out of Scotland, and given you a run down of their plans for the weeks ahead.

For more information on each provider, simply follow the link to their website.

ScotRail

ScotRail are adding extra carriages to many trains to and from Glasgow and Edinburgh in the lead up to Christmas, including East Kilbride, Kilmarnock, Cumbernauld, Inverclyde, Helensburgh, Lanark, Fife, Perth, Dundee, and the Borders.

Last trains of the day will depart earlier than normal on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, and there will be changes to train times over the Christmas and New Year period.

As with previous years, no trains will run on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

For more info on ScotRail's Christmas and New Year services, go to the website

LNER

On Christmas Eve, the 15.30 from London King’s Cross to Glasgow Central will terminate at Edinburgh Waverley, services to and from Aberdeen and Inverness will have changes to their calling patterns, and services will finish earlier than normal with last trains being cancelled and other services terminating short of their normal destinations.

As usual, there will not be any operating services on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, and on New Year's Eve, LNER's services will run similar to their Christmas Eve plans.

Services will start up later than a normal weekday on New Year's Day, some services will be cancelled and others will start up from other stations.

LNER will be unable to operate north or west of Edinburgh on New Year's Day, and services to and from Aberdeen, Inverness and Glasgow Central will start from and terminate at Edinburgh Waverley.

For more info on LNER's Christmas and New Year services, go to the website

CrossCountry

There will be no services operating on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and on 27 December, trains will commence service from approximately 0800.

Rail replacement road transport will operate between Edinburgh Waverley and Motherwell between 27 and 31 December.

There will be no train services north or west of Edinburgh Waverley on New Year's Day.

For more info on CrossCountry's Christmas and New Year services, go to the website

TransPennine Express

Train services on all routes will finish early on Christmas Eve, and there will be no service on either Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

New Year's Eve will see a normal service subject to some early morning and late night retimings, as will New Year's Day.

For more info on TransPennine Express' Christmas and New Year services, go to the website

Caledonian Sleeper

There will be no Caledonian Sleeper services departing on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Due to essential Engineering Work taking place over the festive period, they are unable to operate services to and from London Euston, Inverness, Aberdeen, Fort William, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

Caledonian Sleeper services are expected to operate as normal on 29 and 30 December, but on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, there are no Caledonian Sleeper services departing.

For more info on Caledonian Sleeper's Christmas and New Year services, go to the website

Avanti West Coast

There will be an early close down for Avanti West Coast trains on Christmas Eve, with no services operating on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Between Friday 27 December and Sunday 29 December, trains will be diverted via an alternative route to and from Edinburgh, and will not call at Haymarket. Journey times will be increased by up to 10 minutes,

An early close down will once again be in place on New Year's Eve, and on New Year's Day, due to engineering work most services between London Euston and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh will not run between Crewe and Preston.

For more info on Avanti West Coast's Christmas and New Year services, go to the website