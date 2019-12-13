Buses on Christmas Day 2019: bus timetables in Scotland over Christmas and New Year

The festive season can see Scotland's public transport system under extra strain, as people travel to and from the homes of their family and friends.

But rail workers and bus drivers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect staff shortages.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

This can have an effect on timings and availability of transport and may impact your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the details of every bus company operating in Scotland, and given you a run down of their plans for the key dates over the holidays.

For more information on travel times over the festive period, go to Traveline Scotland's website.

CHRISTMAS EVE

First Glasgow - Saturday service early with finish. No night buses. Weekday service on M1, M2, M4,14,29,49, 59,93,94, 128,129,202,205,210, 251, and 299 early finish applies to late evening journeys on these services. Extra peak journeys on services 1, 7A, X8, X11 and X87. Early morning weekday journeys on 88C and 89 will operate. Special timetable on service 242 for Maxim.

McGills - Normal service with early finish.

Stagecoach - Normal service with early finish.

Whitelaws Coaches - Service 253; the 2137 & 2237 from Coalburn and the 2150 & 2250 from Hamilton will NOT operate. Service 254; the 2109, 2209, 2309 from Strathaven and the 2130, 2230 from Hamilton will NOT operate. Service 255; the 2140, 2240 from Netherburn and the 2110, 2210, 2310 from Hamilton will NOT operate.

Glasgow Citybus - Normal service except last journey on service 153 is 2045 from Silverburn.

Stuart's Coaches - Normal service with early finish.

Garelochhead Coaches - Normal service (double check evening times).

McNairn Coaches - Normal service.

McColl's Coaches - Normal service (double check evening times).

Gibson Direct - Normal service.

Prentice Coaches - Normal service.

Stagecoach Bluebird - Normal schools off service with early finish.

First Aberdeen - Normal service with early finish.

Stagecoach Highland - Normal schools off service with early finish.

West Coast Motors - These services will not operate on Christmas Eve: 2215 – 490 from Port Bannatyne to Kilchattan Bay, 2246 – 490 from Kilchattan Bay to Rothesay, Guildford Square, 2310 – 491 Rothesay town service and 2330 – 490 from Guildford Square to Port Bannatyne. The following journeys will terminate early: 2210 – 489 from Ardentinny will only run to Dunoon Pier, 2217 – 489 from Toward Castle will only run to Dunoon Pier.

CHRISTMAS DAY

The only operators with busses running on Christmas Day will be Lothian Buses, East Coast Buses, Lothian Country Buses, and Scottish Citylink.

In all cases, check the individual operator's website for more details.

BOXING DAY

Most Public Transport operators will operate a Saturday service, no service or limited services on Thursday 26 December.

First Glasgow - First service from Airport at 0500hrs and from Buchanan Bus Station at 0430hrs.

Glasgow Citybus - Sunday service on 49, 153, 398.

McGills - Sunday service.

Stagecoach West Scotland (Dumfries & Galloway) - Only the 246 service will be operating to a special timetable.

Whitelaws Coaches -Sunday service on 252, 253, 254, 255.

Stuart's Coaches - Sunday service.

Garelochhead Coaches - Sunday service on 305, 306, 309,3 16, 316A, 31B. Normal service on 100. No service on 207, 302, 456.

McColl's Coaches - Sunday service on 84, 84A, 84B, 340. No service on 47, 47A, 81, 184, 184A, 8040.

McNairn Coaches - Sunday service on 117, 181, 213A, 226, 227, 228.

Shuttle Bus - Sunday service on 21, 121, 347, 447. No service on 13, 40, 50, 27, 27A, 29, 29A, 38, 113, 219, 363X11.

Gibson Direct - Saturday service on service 70 and normal service on service A1.

Prentice Coaches - Sunday service on 110 and 111 only.

First Aberdeen - Sunday service from approximately 0900hrs.

Stagecoach Highland- Special services.

The following companies will also be running limited services on Boxing Day - check their websites for details:

Scottish Citylink, Megabus,Stagecoach West Scotland (Glasgow/Cumbernauld), Stagecoach West Scotland (Arran), Lothian Buses, East Coast Buses, Lothian Country Buses, Borders Buses, Other Borders services, Stagecoach East Scotland (Fife), Eves Coaches, Stagecoach East Scotland (Angus and Dundee), and Stagecoach East Scotland (Perth).

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Scottish Citylink, Megabus - Normal service with early finish.

First Glasgow - Saturday service early with finish. No night buses. Weekday service on M1, M2, M4,14,29,49, 59,93,94, 128,129,202,205,210, 251, and 299 early finish applies to late evening journeys on these services. Extra peak journeys on services 1, 7A, X8, X11 and X87. Early morning weekday journeys on 88C and 89 will operate. Special timetable on service 242 for Maxim.

McGills - Saturday service on 3, 6, 7, 10, 17, 20, 21, 22, 22S, 23, 26, 26A, 64, 66, 507, 517, 521, 531, 532, 533, 535, 538, 540, 543, 547, 550, 578, 757, 901, 904, 906, 906X, X22, and X23. Normal service on 1, 1A, 2, 2A, 11, 38, 51, 51A, 52, 54, 60, 61, 68, 71A, 72, 81/A/B, 103, 121, 132, 141, 147/A, 164, 165, 166, 172, 178, 202, 208/218, 210/A/X, 213, 243, 245, 247, 247B, 248, 264, 307, 310, 312, 329, 330, 331, 337, 364, 374, 395, X6A, and X7. No service on 23A, 38A, 61A, SPT64, 545H, 576, X21, XP21, and XP23.

Glasgow Citybus - Normal service except the last bus from Silverburn on 153 is at 2045hrs.

Stagecoach West Scotland (Glasgow/Cumbernauld) - Normal service with an early finish.

Stagecoach West Scotland Ayrshire - Normal service with an early finish.

Stagecoach West Scotland (Dumfries & Galloway) - Saturday service.

Whitelaws Coaches - The 2137 & 2237 from Coalburn and the 2150 & 2250 from Hamilton (Service 253) will not operate. The 2109, 2209, 2309 from Strathaven and the 2130 & 2230 from Hamilton (Service 254) will not operate. The 2140 & 2240 from Netherburn and the 2110, 2210, 2310 from Hamilton (Service 255) will not operate.

Stuart's Coaches - Normal service with an early finish.

Shuttle Bus - The 2105 and 2144 journeys (Service 27) are withdrawn. The 2215 journey (Service 347) is withdrawn.

First West Lothian Area - Saturday service with an early finish, and extra AM journeys on services 21 and 26.

First Falkirk and Stirling Area - Saturday services with early finish.

Stagecoach Bluebird - Normal schools off service with early finish.

First Aberdeen - Normal service with early finish.

The following companies will also be running limited services on New Year's Eve - check their websites for details:

Scottish Citylink, Megabus,Stagecoach West Scotland (Glasgow/Cumbernauld), Stagecoach West Scotland (Arran), Lothian Buses, East Coast Buses, Lothian Country Buses, Borders Buses, Other Borders services, Stagecoach East Scotland (Fife), Eves Coaches, Stagecoach East Scotland (Angus and Dundee), and Stagecoach East Scotland (Perth).

NEW YEAR'S DAY

The only operators with busses running on Christmas Day will be First Glasgow, Lothian Buses, East Coast Buses, Lothian Country Buses, and Scottish Citylink. In all cases, check the individual operator's website for more details.