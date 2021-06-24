Marshall Travel works to create personally designed and unforgettable holiday-making experiences for the busy individual

"We're seeing a number of bookings coming in for holidays for 2021, and also several bookings from October onwards this year," explains founder and director Geraldine Marshall.

"The number of enquiries we have had is really encouraging both for us and for the wider travel industry.”

The independent agency, which opened in November 2019, offers a worldwide list of glamorous destinations but they're also seeing an increasing number of high-end staycations as travellers look to create the perfect break for a little escapism after months of lockdown.

Marshall Travel works to create personally designed and unforgettable holiday-making experiences for the busy individual. Run by Geraldine and her assistant Karen, they're on hand around the clock to make sure their clients get exactly what they want.

They pride themselves on being much more than your standard travel agent; the pair act as your personal holiday concierge, offering a bespoke service to curate the perfect personalised holiday.

"Our clients are about 50 per cent business travellers, who have been travelling throughout the pandemic, and 50 per cent leisure travellers," explains Geraldine.

"Our leisure clientele tend to be people who find it hard to set aside time to book and create their own plans for holiday-making. We're also seeing a number of retired couples who have had both their vaccinations and are now planning a cruise or that bucket-list holiday after so long without being able to travel."

Offering personal getaways that offer everything from tropical paradises to urban luxury breaks, Marshall's dedication to perfect service shows in its attitude to its customers - there is even a 24-hour mobile number that you can call for any travel emergencies, ideal in these unprecedented pandemic times.

Exciting options range from horse riding in the Rocky Mountains in Canada to travelling on the Northern Belle for a VIP train ride from Glasgow Central.

Customers get gifts like a Hotel Chocolat hamper after booking, while free lounge access and even excursions can also be arranged as a thank you.

Marshall Travel was named Global Travel Agency of the Year 2021/22 at the Corporate Livewire Scotland Prestige Awards, and also took home the gong for Travel Agency of the Year – Glasgow in the UK Enterprise Awards run by SME-News.

Geraldine says she was delighted with the recognition of the standard of service her company provides – and she’s hopeful that the future is looking brighter as the world opens up again.

"We are optimistic about the latest announcement from the UK government that fully vaccinated Britons could be allowed to skip quarantine when returning from amber list countries, as it means we should see more options opening up in the near future," says Geraldine.

"All our package holidays are sold with full ATOL or ABTA protection for your peace of mind.”