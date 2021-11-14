It proves a very convenient spot for me staying over in the city, travelling from Edinburgh, and not keen on braving the often very grim last bus/train home.The hotel’s large and prominently displayed distinctive yellow logo means it’s not hard to find, and I check in at reception - although I could have done so online instead.Room serviceMy room has flashes of more signature Maldron yellow combined with a host of greys and browns, while there’s another burst of colour in the monochrome and ochre print, of the St Andrew’s Suspension Bridge in Glasgow, above my bed.The space feels very user-friendly, including decent tea and coffee making facilities - a key part of any hotel stay - and power points next to the bed, avoiding putting my back out to charge my phone. The brightly lit, grey-decorated bathroom includes a sink with large edges that are handy when doing my make-up, and a large shower. Plus, the room’s location on one of the upper floors gives me a panoramic view of the city.Unburdened of my suitcase, I head downstairs to the hotel restaurant for lunch, then out to the shops and hairdresser, before returning to changed and head out to the evening event nearby. No taxi required!However, had I been staying in my room for the evening, I could have used Chromecast to broadcast, say, Netflix from one of my devices to the TV, while there’s also a virtual guest services platform, and you can check out online.There are also large family and interconnecting rooms, handy for groups, and Maldron plans to open a second branch in Glasgow next year, on Custom House Quay.Wining and diningThe Grain & Grill Restaurant menu impresses with a whole section dedicated to grilled cheese, as well as, say burgers, or healthy bowls. For lunch I try both the healthy and unhealthier ends of the menu and choose the crispy-coated buttermilk chicken tenders from the naughty bowls section and a side salad, followed by a fresh, warm, sugar-coated doughnut, and coffee, served by a friendly, wry waiter in the tranquility of spacious yellow, grey and blue surroundings. I also have something of a balanced breakfast next day, snaffling a few fry-up staples from the buffet plus yoghurt, a probiotic drink, and one of the many juice shots such as carrot and turmeric.Little extrasThere is a gym, while the hotel - which is universally accessible - is a holder of the “We’re Good to Go” industry standard, showing its commitment to meet Covid-19 guidelines, and feels safe and clean. It’s also been demonstrating its eco-friendly credentials, including its use of heat pumps.Worth getting out of bed forAs the Christmas shopping season starts, Glasgow’s excellent and extensive offering is right on your doorstep, while The Pavilion Theatre is opposite for the panto. The hotel would also be handy as a stopover for Glasgow Airport.Budget or boutiqueBudget, with some boutique touches. Chain hotels like this aren’t to everyone’s taste, but I’ve found they’re often slicker and more reliabe than their pricier, boutique peers.Guestbook commentsA bright, modern, dependable addition to Glasgow’s hotel scene - in a location that is truly hard to beat.Rooms at Maldron Hotel Glasgow City start from £75 per night. Maldron Hotel Glasgow City, 50 Renfrew Street, Glasgow G2 3BW, tel: 0141 340 9720, www.maldronhotelglasgowcity.com.