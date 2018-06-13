5 of the best new hotel rooms and suites to enjoy in Scotland this summer

Live like the A-list in one of these updated hotel rooms and suites

The Bonham Hotel, Edinburgh

Glasshouse Edinburgh. Picture: TripAdvisor

As part of a multi-million pound investment, Edinburgh’s four star boutique hotel, The Bonham, recently unveiled 49 individually styled and refurbished guest rooms and suites.

The interiors, by leading London and Dublin based luxury interior designer Nigel Howard, have transformed the hotel into an elegant period property sympathetic to its Georgian architectural heritage.

The individually styled guest rooms blend traditional period elements with modern fabrics and finishes. High ceilings and the magnificent period detailing are further enhanced with a royal blue and deep plum colour palette that is complemented with gold and silver accents.

Each room makes full use of the floor to ceiling windows which bathe the rooms in natural light and provide lovely views across the city.

The Principal Blythswood Square Hotel, Glasgow

Glasgow’s only five-star hotel has recently revealed a swanky new addition to the city.

Following a multi-million pound refurbishment, The Principal Blythswood Square Hotel has just unveiled a luxurious two-bedroom penthouse.

Stay like a celebrity in the Principal Penthouse, which stretches over 1,850 sq. ft and comes with a private entrance and lift ensuring total discretion.

The penthouse also comes with an outdoor terrace that provides views across the city, as

well as a fully equipped kitchen, bar and dining room.

The master suite has been designed to cater for every possible need, and has a dressing room, full marble bathroom, double steam shower and sunken bath with integrated TV.

The latest wireless technology has been seamlessly installed to ensure a sound system that flows to every room.

Designed by the team at Graven Images, the Principal Penthouse has bespoke timber and marble furnishings that have been combined with locally sourced fabrics. The furnishings and artwork have been hand-picked to create a sophisticated, contemporary abode with a unique, Glasgow twist.

The Edinburgh Grand, Edinburgh

Opened on the 1st June, The Edinburgh Grand is the latest addition to the Lateral City portfolio and offers a range of 50, luxury hotel-style apartments, restaurants and The Register Club Champagne and Cocktail lounge.

Originally constructed during the WW2, between 1936 and 1942, and formerly global headquarters of the Royal Bank of Scotland, the apartments in The Edinburgh Grand have all been individually designed, and will vary from one through to three bedrooms.

Each property benefits from a sleek kitchen, fitted with the latest Siemens appliances and Nespresso coffee machines, whilst bathrooms will be stocked with New York-based beauty brand Malin + Goetz. The property will also benefit from a choice of on-site dining options, as well as a fitness centre located in the building’s original vaults.

The extensive renovations make the most of the historic grandeur the building. Original features such as the top lit atrium, timber panelled walls and hand-etched windows have been enhanced by the new interiors, whilst a new floor has been added to the three bedroom penthouse apartment, which enjoys sweeping views of the Edinburgh city skyline.

Read more: Do Not Disturb: Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel and Spa, Aberfoyle

The Glasshouse, Edinburgh

Set in the heart of Edinburgh, the five-star The Glasshouse has recently undergone a refurbishment by owners YTL Hotels.

The 77-room luxury boutique hotel has an impressive original church façade, which belies the contemporary design on the inside.

The hotel now boasts a completely refurbished reception area, while maintaining aspects of its Scottish heritage.

The most recent renovation is the ‘Snug’ area, where guests can make the most of the bar and impressive whisky cabinet, which stocks a wide range of malts from all over Scotland.

The stylish guest rooms - 49 of which have access to outdoor space - have been refreshed and modernised to offer a tranquil retreat in the heart of the capital.

In addition to its elegant interiors, The Glasshouse boasts more outdoor space than any hotel in Edinburgh, thanks to its variety of balcony rooms, and the Rooftop Garden – a two-acre terrace accessible to all guests, which has breathtaking panoramic views of the city from above, and of the famous Calton Hill from below.

Lodge on Loch Lomond, Loch Lomond National Park

This popular Loch Lomond hotel and venue recently underwent a multimillion pound refurbishment, which was revealed earlier this year.

The renovations, which took place in 2017, have totally transformed the property, which includes 47 rooms, a range of luxury suites, a health spa, and award-winning restaurant Colquhoun’s, which holds two AA rosettes.

Ideally located to explore the west coast, and with panoramic views of Loch Lomond and the surrounding mountains, the hotel has long served visitors to Scotland, including former US presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. The venue is also popular for weddings and can hold up to 200 guests.

Family owned since opening in 1992 the Lodge is currently operated by Niall Colquhoun, and his wife Ann. The family also owns and operates the Inn on Loch Lomond, which is three miles north of Luss.

Read more: First look inside the plush new Edinburgh Grand Hotel