5 of the best cosy Scottish destinations ideal for a winter break

As the days get shorter and colder, Scotland comes into its own in the winter weather.

Winter calls to mind cosy fires, long walks and warming meals - things that can be found in abundance during a weekend break in Scotland. From walking in the rolling Highland hills to picturesque lochs viewed from stately hotels or island retreats, here are some of the best places to enjoy winter in Scotland.

The Pierhouse is known for its fresh seafood.

Macdonald Forest Hills Resort, Aberfoyle

This hotel resort is home to an Elemis spa, leisure centre and range of lodges - ideal for a family stay. The resort is situated just outside Aberfoyle in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, and overlooks the beautiful Loch Ard and the surrounding hills. Having undergone a refurbishment in 2017, guests to the 53 hotel rooms or 65 lodges can expect interiors that resemble Farrow and Ball meets Harris Tweed, with muted creams and grey, soft purple and pastel plaid - a modern take on classic Scottish prints and colours.

If you’re travelling with friends, kids and dogs then the hotel lodges are a great way to enjoy the resort’s location and amenities but with the added bonus of a self-catering accommodation. Lodges sleep four, six or eight people and have a modern open-plan kitchen/living.dining room which opens out to a spacious balcony overlooking the hotel gardens. In some lodges there is a sauna in the main bathroom so guests can enjoy a spa-like experience without leaving the comfort of the lodge. Breakfast and dinner at the hotel aren’t included but can be booked at reception. There are two options for dining – the The Garden Restaurant in the hotel, and Rafters Bar and Bistro in the leisure club. Rafters is a more relaxed affair and serves pub style grub, cooked to fit the theme of the night (think Scottish, Seafood, Indian and Italian). Whereas The Garden Restaurant, which has wonderful views, serves seasonal Scottish produce in a more formal style.

The hotel’s piano bar and lounge is a great spot for pre or post dinner drinks, especially if you can bag a seat by the roaring fire.

Diners at Skye's Three Chimneys can opt to stay in one of six bedrooms in the adjacent House Over-By.

The resort has a number of deals running for November, including pets go free and a winter warmer deal for 20 per cent off from 1 December until 19 December and 2 January until 31 March. More info can be found here.

The Three Chimneys, Skye

Recently acquired by The Wee Hotel Company, this celebrated island restaurant with rooms is one of the best places to stay and dine when visiting Skye. Serving the best that Skye has to offer from the land and sea, The Three Chimneys at Colbost is based within an original Skye croft house and is renowned for serving dishes that optimise the richness and variety of Scotland’s natural larder, including wood-fired Skye red deer and roast partridge. Diners can opt to stay in one of six bedrooms in the adjacent House Over-By.

The remote location and dark skies lends themselves to wildlife watching, stargazing and Northern Lights spotting. Guests can catch of glimpse of local wildlife during frosty morning walks, including sea otters, seals, hares, oystercatchers, guillemots and sea eagles

The Three Chimneys’ ‘Wee Winter Break’ includes an overnight stay, dinner, full Scottish breakfast and advice from the team on some of the best winter walks for spotting wildlife on the Isle of Skye.

Prices start from £405 per couple, including a one-night stay in a Junior Suite, breakfast, and dinner for two. More info here.

The Pierhouse, Port Appin

Tucked away on the shores of Loch Linnhe, The Pierhouse offers panoramic views to the islands of Lismore and Mull. The small hotel and renowned Scottish seafood restaurant is known as one of Argyll’s most idyllic destinations.

A foodie haven, menus include fresh langoustines and mussels harvested from Loch Linnhe and Loch Etive, as well as fine handpicked oysters from the oyster beds of Loch Creran.

After an exhilarating winter walk, guests can relax in the Finnish sauna at The Pierhouse or enjoy a choice of relaxation, therapeutic, aromatherapy or sports massage treatments in the comfort of their own room.

The Pierhouse Hotel ‘Wee Winter Break’ includes an overnight stay, dinner, full Scottish breakfast and guidance from the team on how to spot local wildlife, in and around Port Appin and on the rugged Isle of Lismore.

Prices start from £125 per couple, sharing a double room on a bed and breakfast basis. More info here.

Bridge of Orchy Hotel, Glen Coe

A perfect spot for walkers, The Bridge of Orchy Hotel offers 32 rooms in a cosy four star setting at the gateway to the Scottish Highlands.

Located on the A82, it’s about two and a half hours from Glasgow and Edinburgh, and offers total escapism from the cities thanks to its remote location and beautiful scenery, which comes into its own in the winter with snow dusted hills and frost underfoot.

Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and walkers, the area boasts a number of munros, world class skiing and mountain biking facilities at Glencoe and activities including white water rafting, fishing and canoeing on the River Orchy. It is also located on the West Highland Way walking route.

The hotel recently appointed celebrated chef, David Hetherington to make it a foodie destination that serves up the very best in local Scottish produce. Originally from Arrochar on the Cowal peninsula in Argyll, David is known for his eye-catching dishes with bold flavours created using locally sourced, seasonal produce.

This month the hotel has an overnight stay with dinner deal for £110 for two, including dinner, B&B and a glass of wine each. More info here.

Auchrannie Resort, Arran

This popular resort offers families, groups and couples a welcome break whilst only being about two and a half hours from Glasgow. Grownups can look forward to the luxurious spa or a round of golf whereas kids’ will enjoy the resort’s leisure facilities and Playbarn.

The resort also offers half-day sea kayaking sessions for families (children must be aged 10 or over) with experienced, qualified instructors. The coastal waters are sheltered, fringed with stunning scenery and plenty of wildlife - and there’s no better way to explore it all than by sea kayak.

Accommodation can be in the hotel or one of the self-catering lodges and the resort often features on deal websites such as itison, especially in the months of January and February making it ideal for a winter break. More info can be found here.

