Scotland dominates a lot of travellers’ bucket lists and if that includes you then here are some of the greatest Scottish locations you should visit according to our readers.

For the most popular tourist attractions you can easily find suggestions like Edinburgh or the Scottish Highlands with a quick search, but of course there is much more on offer in this bonnie country of ours.

Majestic castles, UNESCO heritage sites, and tropical-style beaches are only a few of the sights that make Scotland such a unforgettable place to visit. This list includes attractions that are free to visit, some well-known and others considered to be ‘hidden gems’.

Here are 25 of the best places to visit in Scotland according to our Scotsman readers.

1 . St Magnus Cathedral The Cathedral was built to serve as the final resting place for the relics of Saint Magnus. Built from local yellow and red sandstone, construction commenced in 1137 making it one of Scotland’s oldest cathedrals and the most northerly one in the United Kingdom. Photo: stuartherbert on Flickr Photo Sales

2 . Unicorn Tapestries at Stirling Castle Stirling Castle is one of Scotland’s most well-known castles for its intriguing history and architecture. New tapestries at the castle were crafted as part of a £2 million project which took 13 years to complete. They recapture the atmosphere of the royal court. Photo: via WikiCommons Photo Sales

3 . Barra Barra is the most southerly of the inhabited islands in Scotland’s spectacular Outer Hebrides. The island is very often called “Barra-bados” or “Barra-dise” because of the tropical-looking white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. Photo: via WikiCommons Photo Sales

4 . Loch Awe You can find Loch Awe in the heart of Argyll just a two-hour journey by car from Glasgow in Central Scotland. It measures forty-one meters in length and occupies thirty-eight and a half square kilometres making it Scotland’s longest freshwater Loch. Nearby you can find Kilchurn Castle; one of Scotland’s most photographed castles. Photo: via WikiCommons Photo Sales

