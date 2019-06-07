Wild camping spots in Scotland

15 of Scotland's best wild camping spots for a remote getaway

While it's illegal to go wild camping in England and Wales, Scotland's laws are much more lax.

There are hundreds of great spots you can pitch up a tent in Scotland - we've picked out some of the most scenic and remote. Just make sure you observe the Scottish Access Code while camping to "leave no trace" once you pack up.

1. Coire Gabhail, Glencoe, Western Highlands

Shutterstock
There are plenty of wild camping spots on Skye, but the bank of Loch Coruisk is one of the most beautiful - and comes with the added bonus of being able to take a dip in the water on a hot summer's day.

2. Loch Coruisk, Isle of Skye

Shutterstock
This camping spot is so remote it'll make you feel like you've gone back in time. Rackwick bay sits on Orkney's second largest island and comes with some spectacular landscape views.

3. Rackwick Bay, Orkney

Shutterstock
This one will suit first-timers to wild camping, as Sheigra Bay is a campsite of sorts with a tap and some waste bins nearby. The well-known Sandwood Bay is also only a short walk away.

4. Sheigra Bay, Sutherland, Northern Highlands

Geograph.org
