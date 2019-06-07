15 of Scotland's best wild camping spots for a remote getaway
While it's illegal to go wild camping in England and Wales, Scotland's laws are much more lax.
There are hundreds of great spots you can pitch up a tent in Scotland - we've picked out some of the most scenic and remote. Just make sure you observe the Scottish Access Code while camping to "leave no trace" once you pack up.
1. Coire Gabhail, Glencoe, Western Highlands
Get away from the (usually crowded) Glencoe and pitch up in the valley of Coire Gabhail for a remote - and historical - experience. It was here that some members of Clan MacDonald hid in the aftermath of the 1692 Glencoe massacre.
There are plenty of wild camping spots on Skye, but the bank of Loch Coruisk is one of the most beautiful - and comes with the added bonus of being able to take a dip in the water on a hot summer's day.