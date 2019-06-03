15 of Scotland's best bothies that you need to visit this summer
Instead of splashing out on expensive accommodation for your holiday, why not try a bothy this summer - a shelter left unlocked for adventurous travellers to stay in free of charge.
There are some spectacular bothies dotted across the whole of Scotland - we've rounded up some of the best you should visit.
1. Over Pawhope Bothy, Southern Scotland
A good bothy for beginners, Over Pawhope is in Ettrick Water and not a difficult walk. The bothy is also pretty plush, with a breakfast bar, sofa and wood-burning stove. It's fairly popular, so go prepared to share.
For bothy-goers less keen on roughing it, head to Ruigh Aiteachain bothy which has recently been renovated with extra creature comforts. This bothy also comes with a wood-burning stove and compost toilet.