Scotland's bothies

15 of Scotland's best bothies that you need to visit this summer

Instead of splashing out on expensive accommodation for your holiday, why not try a bothy this summer - a shelter left unlocked for adventurous travellers to stay in free of charge.

There are some spectacular bothies dotted across the whole of Scotland - we've rounded up some of the best you should visit.

A good bothy for beginners, Over Pawhope is in Ettrick Water and not a difficult walk. The bothy is also pretty plush, with a breakfast bar, sofa and wood-burning stove. It's fairly popular, so go prepared to share.

1. Over Pawhope Bothy, Southern Scotland

A good bothy for beginners, Over Pawhope is in Ettrick Water and not a difficult walk. The bothy is also pretty plush, with a breakfast bar, sofa and wood-burning stove. It's fairly popular, so go prepared to share.
Geograph.org
other
Buy a Photo
For bothy-goers less keen on roughing it, head to Ruigh Aiteachain bothy which has recently been renovated with extra creature comforts. This bothy also comes with a wood-burning stove and compost toilet.

2. Ruigh Aiteachain bothy, Eastern Highlands

For bothy-goers less keen on roughing it, head to Ruigh Aiteachain bothy which has recently been renovated with extra creature comforts. This bothy also comes with a wood-burning stove and compost toilet.
Geograph.org
other
Buy a Photo
This bothy can be found in Fisherfield Forest and is often used as a stop-off by travellers hiking the Munros. Stop off here and you'll find an open fire and stunning views all around.

3. Shenavall bothy, Northern Highlands

This bothy can be found in Fisherfield Forest and is often used as a stop-off by travellers hiking the Munros. Stop off here and you'll find an open fire and stunning views all around.
Geograph.org
other
Buy a Photo
If you're coming from Loch Ossain, the hike to this bothy is long (around 19.8km) but well worth it for the gorgeous waterside location.

4. Staoineag bothy, Central Highlands

If you're coming from Loch Ossain, the hike to this bothy is long (around 19.8km) but well worth it for the gorgeous waterside location.
Geograph.org
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4