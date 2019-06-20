15 hilarious 1-star reviews of Scotland's Edinburgh Castle, Loch Lomond and other beloved tourist attractions
Scotland is home to several UNESCO World Heritage sites, Dark Sky Parks and acres of breathtaking landscape. But not everyone who visits is so impressed.
These are some of the funniest 1-star Tripadvisor reviews of Scotland's most treasured sights and attractions.
1. Edinburgh Castle: "Big Bore"
Edinburgh Castle is a treasured icon of the capital city, but not all visitors enjoyed themselves. One visitor called it a "big bore," writing that the castle is "truly boring. You can see what you have to see from afar."
Though most visitors were impressed by Loch Lomond, one visitor complained that it "it bares no comparison to Loch Ness," while another claimed "there was rubbish and beer cans all over the beach" at the campsite they stayed in.
3. Palace of Holyroodhouse: "Queen wasn't even there"
"A visit to the Queen's palace makes you think you'll see the Queen...no such luck. Terrible visit. Wouldn't go again," wrote one visitor to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, giving it just one star.
According to one tourist, the climb up Ben Nevis - Britain's tallest mountain - "went on for far too long," while the climb down was "boring and again took too long." The experience supposedly also made his girlfriend cry.