14 amazing pictures of Scotland’s most picturesque seaside towns
Few places in Scotland can be more dramatic than where the land meets the sea and its on the coast where you’ll find some of the country’s most picturesque towns.
With plenty of open space, dynamic views and that wonderful sea air, here are some of Scotland’s most beautiful seaside towns.
1. Portree, Isle of Skye
The capital town on the Isle of Skye is a picturesque harbour town with bright coloured houses and the island's stunning scenery all around. The name is though to be derived from Port Righ, which means King's Port in Gaelic.
The capital of the Isle of Mull is perhaps one of the most instantly recogniseable towns in Scotland. With its vibrant harbour street filled with brightly coloured houses being a magnet for tourists heading to the island.
Millport holds fun memories for most people living on the west coast of Scotland and is still considered to be a big draw for tourists from both home and abroad with its welcoming community and views across to the Isle of Arran.
This idyllic fishing village in the East Neuk of Fife is one of Scotland's best known. The town's architecture was said to be influenced by its trade with the Low Countries, with the red roofs prominent in the area created using ballast from passing ships.