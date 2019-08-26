Annapurna

13 breathtaking photos charting the trek to the Annapurna Sanctuary in Nepal

This incredible trek into the Annapurna Sanctuary may be one of the greatest adventures you ever undertake.

You will find yourself standing, looking in awe, before some of the world’s highest peaks. Every bend in the path brings a new view, a fresh experience.  An adventure you will hold in your memory forever, long after you have stopped looking at the photographs. / Text and Images: Issie Inglis. Taken from The Annapurna Sanctuary: An Interactive Guide. Available soon as an iPhone app, a book for iPad and a Kindle Book, all published by World Adventure Guides.

This amazing journey will take you through ever-changing scenery; from rice terraces in to the jungle and finally to the very feet of the snowy Himalaya.

1. Introduction

The journey takes about seven days of walking to reach Annapurna Base camp at an altitude of 4130m. Then, six days to come out via the famous Poon Hill.

2. The route

The best times to do this route are in the autumn October and November, and in the spring April and May. The months in between are monsoon time so very wet and in the winter the lodges will be closed.

3. When to go

Cold, so come prepared; Physically achievable for most people. A better level of fitness will help at altitude; Spectacular views; Lovely villages; Wide paths most of the way; No need to carry a big rucksack; Lodges to sleep in

4. What to expect

