12 things you should NEVER say to someone from Edinburgh (and why) if you're visiting this year
Thousands will swarm to Edinburgh in 2022 for its famed Christmas market or Hogmanay festival, but while local residents are a varied and delightful people, they’re also only human and everyone has their limits…
Like any group of people, even the most seasoned ‘Edinburgers’ can grow weary of daft questions, odd statements, or jokes at their expense. When you live in the tourist capital of the country, you’re bound to encounter a lot of visitors who may not realise that their comments could be grating.
Recently, we asked you, our Scotsman readers, “What is something you should NEVER say to someone from Edinburgh?” and recorded your impassioned answers. For the thousands of revellers making their way to ‘Auld Reekie’ (Scots: Old Smoky) for the Christmas market or Hogmanay celebrations, these should be of use to you.
If you’re visiting Edinburgh soon and want to make a good impression, here’s 12 things you should never say to someone from Scotland’s capital city.