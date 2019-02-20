12 stunning photos of the trek to Everest Base Camp to inspire your next adventure

You will find yourself standing, awe-struck, before some of the world’s highest peaks. Every bend in the path will bring a new view, a fresh experience. It’s an adventure you will hold in your memory long after you have stopped looking at the photos. Adventure treks, like the one to Everest Base Camp, used to be just a dream for many people, but now they are becoming easier to access all the time, and more people than ever are visiting these amazing places. Images and text: Issie Inglis, Rob Fraser and Jayne Eaden. Taken from Everest Base Camp: an interactive guide. Published by World Adventure Guides. Available as an iPhone app, a book for iPad and a Kindle book.

1. Gateway to Nepal Kathmandu has beckoned travellers ever since the 1950s when it opened to let climbers look for the route to Everest. A city of great mystique, it is on every travellers list of places to visit.

2. The starting point A spectacular, if sometimes nail-biting 40 minute flight from Kathmandu takes you right into the high Himalayan mountains. And if the weather is good, you may even be rewarded with a view of Everest.

3. What to expect Cold, so come prepared; Physically achievable for most people; A better level of fitness will help at altitude; Spectacular views; Lovely villages; Wide paths; No need to carry a big rucksack; Lodges to sleep in

4. Onwards and upwards! Although not particularly strenuous, some of the days are long. The trek goes to an altitude of 5545m which may be hard work, if its your first time walking at altitude. So take it slow from day one.

